Area Hoops Wrap: Norfolk Catholic boys nip BC in OT

Gavin Morris and Trever Carlstrom led High Plains with four points apiece. Jackson Beethe had 18 and Kole Svec for Exeter-Milligan.

"It was a combination of things. We had plenty of open shots, they just didn't go in," coach Greg Wood said. "They had two kids that seemed not to be able to miss no matter what we did on our end. I thought our effort was great. We just have to continue working on the little things and keep getting better each day."

Osceola 49, Palmer 29: Osceola allowed single digits in the first three quarters and took a 44-17 lead into the fourth. Bulldog sophomore Isaiah Zelasney scored 21, hit three 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. Freshman Kale Gustafson scored 16 and grabbed five boards.

"I felt that it was a good win. It's nice to go into Christmas break with a win," coach Jason Zelasney said. "The break is a good opportunity for us to get rested up, but we have to come back out of the break focused and ready to work because our schedule's level of difficulty goes up a notch."

Burwell 60, St. Edward 24: A 22-5 lead after the first eight minutes turned into a 42-7 lead at the break. Isaac Roberts scored 12 and Payton Fitchner had 11 for the Beavers. St. Ed (2-5) hit just 5 of 32 and turned it over 16 times.