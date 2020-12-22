Area Hoops Wrap: Norfolk Catholic boys nip BC in OT

Boys Basketball
Norfolk Catholic 71, Boone Central 70: Norfolk Catholic jumped out of the gates to a 20-5 cushion before the Cardinals fought back and seized the lead in the third quarter. They were up five with three minutes remaining when the Knights hit from distance to force overtime.
In the extra period, Norfolk Catholic hit one last 3, this one at the buzzer, to claim victory. Boone Central went 5 for 14 in the fourth quarter and overtime from the free throw line.
Norfolk Catholic hit 12 3s on the night. Ryan Kramer and Alex Christo had 14 points for Boone Central while Carsten Bird added 13 and Garrett Rasmussen 10.
Cross County 49, BDS 32: The Cougar boys improved to 6-0 thanks to a 9-0 start to the game that Cross County converted into a 20-point advantage by the start of the fourth quarter.
Though the Cougars only managed two more points in the final eight minutes, they bled three minutes off the clock with an offensive set that produced a layup.
Cory Hollinger shot 8 of 11, scored 23 points and had eight rebounds. Isaac Noyd scored 11 to go with three assists.
Exeter-Milligan 48, High Plains 21: High Plains trailed just 6-4 at the end of the first quarter but then went on to score single digits in each of the next three frames. It was the second time this season the Storm (0-4) have been held to 21 points and the third with les than 30.
Gavin Morris and Trever Carlstrom led High Plains with four points apiece. Jackson Beethe had 18 and Kole Svec for Exeter-Milligan.
"It was a combination of things. We had plenty of open shots, they just didn't go in," coach Greg Wood said. "They had two kids that seemed not to be able to miss no matter what we did on our end. I thought our effort was great. We just have to continue working on the little things and keep getting better each day."
Osceola 49, Palmer 29: Osceola allowed single digits in the first three quarters and took a 44-17 lead into the fourth. Bulldog sophomore Isaiah Zelasney scored 21, hit three 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. Freshman Kale Gustafson scored 16 and grabbed five boards.
"I felt that it was a good win. It's nice to go into Christmas break with a win," coach Jason Zelasney said. "The break is a good opportunity for us to get rested up, but we have to come back out of the break focused and ready to work because our schedule's level of difficulty goes up a notch."
Burwell 60, St. Edward 24: A 22-5 lead after the first eight minutes turned into a 42-7 lead at the break. Isaac Roberts scored 12 and Payton Fitchner had 11 for the Beavers. St. Ed (2-5) hit just 5 of 32 and turned it over 16 times.
Twin River 59, Fullerton 36: Twin River (4-3) gave up just nine combined points in the second and third quarter and built a 10-point halftime lead into a 21-point cushion for the fourth quarter. Ross Hebda had a game-high 17 points and scored 15 of that total in the second half. Wes Graham and Tate Koziol both had 10.
Girls Basketball
Cross County 46, BDS 45: Cross County trailed by five at the start of the fourth quarter when junior Josi Noble sparked the Cougars with a defensive play. Noble knocked a ball loose, Chloe Sandell kept it alive and found Cortlyn Schafer. Schafer feed Grace Yungdahl to cut the deficit to one at that point.
A BDS miss then foul on the ensuing rebound led to free throws allowing Cross County (5-1) to take the lead. The Cougars finished it off from the free throw line, hitting 10 of 12 in the fourth.
Erica Stratman led Cross County with 13 points while Noble had 11.
Cross County found a way to win despite point guards Jacy Mentink and Shyanne Anderson going down with injuries.
"We had some unusual lineups, and even though we found ourselves down by eight to 10 points on occasion, the girls didn't flinch," coach Mitch Boshart said. "Every strange situation that we ran into, there was no finger pointing or frustration, it was a collective team effort in finding solutions and overcoming problems. It really was something special to see from the stands and it makes me proud to see those leadership skills develop."
Exeter-Milligan 56, High Plains 25: High Plains managed just five first quarter points and fell into a 13-point hole that grew to 16 by halftime an 36 after three. Hannah Hodgman led the Storm (1-3) with seven points.
"Exeter-Milligan is a great team and well coached. They did what they needed to do to beat us," High Plains coach Mack Alspaugh said. "We still caused some turnovers and played hard the whole game, which is all I can ask for. In general, we had a tough three games where all the teams are very solid. We still found positivity out of the game and we will continue to improve.
Osceola 32, Palmer 28: A rough start for both teams led to a 6-4 Osceola lead after the first eight minutes. The Bulldogs cleaned up a few things and took a 16-7 lead into halftime that became 27-9 advantage at the start of the fourth quarter.
Osceola scoring included a balance of three players with five, two with four, one with three and three with two. Emily Theis, Trinity Boden and Sadie Sunday all had five for a Bulldog (2-4) team that snapped a four-game skid.
"Friday night, we committed to more full-court pressure and that was very effective for us," assistant coach Doug Rathjen said. "Our scoring was very balanced and we had 10 players that contributed significantly throughout the game. We were very proud of the entire team effort."
Burwell 55, St. Edward 12: The Beavers (0-7) had just four first-half points while the Longhorns scored 20 in the first and 19 in the second for a massive 39-4 lead at the break. Senior Emma Olson led St. Ed with six points.
"I thought we handled their press well at times to begin the game and were able to get some looks off of fast breaks, but we just didn't convert as many as we'd like," St. Ed coach Tyler Gray said. "They are a well-coached, athletic team, so we tried to pack the lane and force them to make shots and they had a few girls that shot really well all night long. There's a few things to build off of, but obviously we're nowhere near where we want to be."
Fullerton 62, Twin River 27: The Titans failed to score more than eight points in any quarter and have yet to score 40 or more points this season while dropping to 0-7. Fullerton jumped out to an 11-8 lead and enjoyed a 32-10 lead at halftime.
Whitney Schmidt and Delaney Reeg led Twin River with six points apiece.
"We played a good first and fourth quarter but are still searching for a way to play a complete game at a high level," coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "Fullerton plays a good tough defense, especially in the second and third quarter, and if we don’t make shots that is a bad thing for us."