Area Volleyball: Four teams reach subdistrict finals

Cross County def. Aquinas Catholic, 19-25, 26-24, 25-16, 33-31: Cross County (22-9) needed all 30 kills by senior Cortlyn Schaefer to fend off the upset-minded Aquinas (10-21) squad at Centennial High School and advance to the subdistrict championship.

The Monarchs won the first set after the Cougars defense struggled to find its footing.

"We had a pretty slow start," head coach Autumn Capler said. "Aquinas’ offense was on fire and putting shots in places our defense was not picking up. We struggled to get a block on anything in the first set.

"In set two, we started coming around and got our own offense going which helped us win a tight set two. Once we found a rhythm, we soared through the third set."

Cross County started to struggle in the fourth set and fell behind 9-1 before rallying to advance to the subdistrict final.