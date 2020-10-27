Area Volleyball: Four teams reach subdistrict finals

Cross County def. Aquinas Catholic, 19-25, 26-24, 25-16, 33-31: Cross County (22-9) needed all 30 kills by senior Cortlyn Schaefer to fend off the upset-minded Aquinas (10-21) squad at Centennial High School and advance to the subdistrict championship.
The Monarchs won the first set after the Cougars defense struggled to find its footing.
"We had a pretty slow start," head coach Autumn Capler said. "Aquinas’ offense was on fire and putting shots in places our defense was not picking up. We struggled to get a block on anything in the first set.
"In set two, we started coming around and got our own offense going which helped us win a tight set two. Once we found a rhythm, we soared through the third set."
Cross County started to struggle in the fourth set and fell behind 9-1 before rallying to advance to the subdistrict final.
"Starting the fourth we were just killing ourselves again. Something finally clicked and we worked our way back out of that rut and had a thrilling end to set four winning it 33-31.
"I saw a lot of fight and determination in the girls. They fought through a mental game to pull out a win in four."
Senior Erica Stratman finished with 13 kills, four aces and seven blocks. Schaefer led the team with 17 digs and freshman Savannah Anderson recorded 41 assists.
High Plains Community def. Palmer, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15: High Plains (18-11) forced Palmer (5-21) into committing eight attacking errors, six service errors, 10 dig errors, five ball-handling errors and nine serve-receive errors in the D1-6 subdistrict semifinal at Central Valley High School in Greeley.
D-2 #4 Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-6, 25-6, 25-7
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0: St. Francis (24-2) is headed back to the district final after defeating Elba (2-22) in the subdistrict semifinal at home and receiving a forfeit over Riverside (9-17) in the subdistrict championship that was set for Tuesday.
The Flyers also defeated the Elba Bluejays in a two-set sweep earlier this year.
"I was proud of the defense we played last night against Elba," head coach Dean Korus said. "They are a much-improved team than the time we played them in the regular season.
"We also had to make some changes in our lineup because of Covid, and I thought that went well also. People had some opportunities, and they stepped up. We must continue to be sound defensively, and that leads to a better offensive game for us."
Junior Kelly Pfeifer led the Flyers with seven kills, senior Alissa Kosch served four aces and recorded 18 digs, sophomore Tessa Deets blocked five shots and senior Peighton Eisenmenger tallied 20 assists.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-7, 25-21: HLHF (14-14) advanced to the subdistrict final at home after junior Addison Schneider was a brick wall on defense, blocking five shots against Osmond (8-16).
As a team, the Bulldogs blocked 12 shots.
"It was a fun night for us in Humphrey," head coach Cami Oelsligle said. "We started off strong and appeared ready to play. Addison Schneider had a great night offensively and defensively. Throughout the contest, it appeared that we owned the net."
Senior Paige Beller blocked four shots, senior Lexi Frauendorfer blocked three and Mollie Groteluschen blocked two.
Schneider led the Bulldogs with eight kills, freshman Abilyn Schneider served three aces, senior Riley Jurgens recorded 19 digs and senior Kenna Roelle added 10 assists.
Hampton def. Osceola, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 15-10: Osceola (11-13) saw its season come to an end after Hampton (16-12) won a five-set thriller in the semifinals of the D2-3 subdistrict at Nebraska Christian in Central City.
Elba def. St. Edward, 25-17, 25-17, 16-25, 25-17: St. Edward (2-18) ended its season with a loss in the quarterfinals of the D2-4 subdistrict at Humphrey St. Francis to Elba (2-22).
Central Valley def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-7, 25-6
Twin River def. East Butler, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0: Twin River (1-22) saw its season come to an end at the D1-6 subdistrict at Central Valley in Greely.
Twin River received a forfeit over East Butler (3-26) in the semifinals but lost to Central Valley (13-12) in the semifinals.
Central Valley junior Dani Wadsworth led the Cougars with 11 kills.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
