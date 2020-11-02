Area Volleyball: HLHF, HP ends season at districts; Howells-Dodge on to state

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was looking to make the state tournament for the second time in three years in Saturday's district final against Mead at David City.
HLF (15-15) won the first set, but lost momentum as fourth-seeded Mead (23-6) rallied to win three straight and end the Bulldogs' season.
Mead finished with 53 kills as a team, compared to just 33 for the HLHF. Dragon hitter Brianna Lemke proved to be especially difficult to contain as the junior finished with 19 kills.
HLHF junior Addison Schneider led her team in kills with 16, and senior Paige Beller added seven. Schneider also led all players in blocks with six.
Seniors Riley Jurgens and Lexi Frauendorfer served three aces each. Jurgens also led in digs with 29. Freshman Abilyn Schneider led Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in assists with 15.
This was the final game for seven seniors - Beller, Jurgens, Frauendorfer, Autumn Bender, Kenna Roelle, Hailey Goering and Mckenna Roelle.
HIGH PLAINS: High Plains (19-12) also saw its season come to an end on Saturday in the D1-2 district final against No. 2 seed Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (28-3), 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20.
Senior Brooke Bannister led the Storm with 16 kills and four blocks, sophomore Kenzie Wruble served three aces and recorded 20 digs and junior Alexis Kalkwarf tallied 20 assists.
"It was a great game on Saturday," head coach Brittany Klingsporn said. "We knew it was going to be a battle, and our girls fought hard. Each set was close and back and forth and I was proud of the girls for the way they came out and played. That is the first time High Plains has made it to the district finals, so the whole community was very proud of the whole team."
This was the final game for three seniors - Sarah Person, Brianna Wilshusen and Brooke Bannister.
HOWELLS-DODGE: One area team that did advance was C2 No. 5 Howells-Dodge (25-4) in a win over 11 seed South Loup (22-8) in the C2-6 district championship in Greely, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20.
The Jaguars will be making their fourth trip to state and first since 2015.
Howells-Dodge will play No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh (21-7) in the first round on Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m.
This will be the second matchup between the two schools. Clarkson/Leigh won the first matchup on Sept. 1 in Clarkson 3-1.
No stats or comments were available for the district championship match.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
