Area Volleyball: HLHF, HP ends season at districts; Howells-Dodge on to state

Senior Brooke Bannister led the Storm with 16 kills and four blocks, sophomore Kenzie Wruble served three aces and recorded 20 digs and junior Alexis Kalkwarf tallied 20 assists.

"It was a great game on Saturday," head coach Brittany Klingsporn said. "We knew it was going to be a battle, and our girls fought hard. Each set was close and back and forth and I was proud of the girls for the way they came out and played. That is the first time High Plains has made it to the district finals, so the whole community was very proud of the whole team."

This was the final game for three seniors - Sarah Person, Brianna Wilshusen and Brooke Bannister.

HOWELLS-DODGE: One area team that did advance was C2 No. 5 Howells-Dodge (25-4) in a win over 11 seed South Loup (22-8) in the C2-6 district championship in Greely, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20.

The Jaguars will be making their fourth trip to state and first since 2015.

Howells-Dodge will play No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh (21-7) in the first round on Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m.