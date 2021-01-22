 Skip to main content
Area Wrap: Flyer boys set for Goldenrod title game
Humphrey St. Francis Flyers

The Humphrey Saint Francis boys are looking for a rematch win and one that would hand D-2 No. 2 Burwell its first loss of the season on Saturday in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament Final.

St. Francis defeated Central Valley 82-70 on Thursday in the conference semifinals and will have another shot at Burwell following a 72-49 loss to the Longhorns on Jan. 9

The Flyers led Thursday by just two at halftime then pulled away for a nine-point lead at the start of the fourth. Tanner Pfeifer scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed six rebounds. Justin Leifeld had 16 points, Austin Leifeld 11 and Haustyn Forney and Jack Lubischer both had 10.

Cross County boys 56, Giltner 21: The Cougars gave up just two points in the first quarter and built a 28-10 halftime lead en route to their 13th win of the season.

Cross County girls 58, Giltner 9: Cross County held an opponent to its lowest total of the season and had a 40-7 lead at the break. Senior Erica Stratman shot 10 of 13 and scored 20. The Cougars committed just six turnovers and had 12 offensive rebounds.

Clarkson/Leigh 56, Twin River boys 46: The Titans started with the offensive touch and built a 21-13 first quarter lead then managed just five second quarter points and saw their advantage dwindle to three at halftime. The Patriots came alive in the third and turned that three-point separation into a nine-point Clarkson/Leigh advantage.

Twin River's Ross Hebda scored 12 in the first quarter but was shut out in the second. He finished with 22.

Clarkson/Leigh 65, Twin River girls 33: The top ranked team in Class C-2 showed no mercy on the Titans, shutting them out in the first quarter while taking a 16-0 advantage. It was 36-10 at halftime.

Chloe Hanel led the Patriots with 18 points while Kennedy Settje and Kayden Schumacher both had 14. Kamryn Lemburg and Tori Cornwell both had six for Twin River.

"Clarkson-Leigh is a tremendous defensive squad. Coach Murren does great work. We missed some open looks in quarter one that put us behind but they are ranked No. 1 in the state for good reason," coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "The girls continued to fight hard and did end up making some shots and playing fairly well the final 24 minutes."

