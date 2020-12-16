Area Wrap: St. Ed boys grab second win

St. Edward boys basketball picked up its second win and its largest of the year Tuesday with a balanced effort that included 11 points by junior Cole Mowrey and seven other teammates that each had at least one bucket.

The Beavers opened with a 17-2 first quarter and allowed just one point in the third for a 43-18 win. At 2-4, St. Ed already had more wins than all of last year.

"Defense, defense, defense. That first quarter we set the tone early with in-your-face-defense," coach Michael Roscoe said. "We were aggressive and forced them into turnovers for easy buckets. I stressed that before the game I wanted to win because of defense."

Winside 41, St. Ed Girls 17: The Beavers (0-6) had just two points after the first quarter and eight by the end of the third. St. Ed was only produced 27 shot attempts and made just five of those. The Beavers had 36 rebounds overall and 10 on the offensive end but failed to convert most of those into second chance points.

Nebraska Christian 71, High Plains Boys 38: The Storm struggled to rebound missed shots and gave up extra points around the rim. High Plains trailed 21-11 after the first and 36-22 at halftime. Lane Urkoski led the Storm (0-3) with 15 points and had 13 of that total after halftime.