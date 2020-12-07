Area Wrestling: Titans and Cardinals bring home medals

Twin River and Boone Central wrestling were both in action in Saturday tournaments. Twin River traveled to the Broken Bow Invite and Boone Central wrestled at the O'Neil Invite.
Twin River finished third as a team behind only Broken Bow and St. Paul.
"Overall, I would say it was a gutsy performance by our team yesterday with only seven guys in the lineup and the majority of the other teams having 10-plus and we were able to come home with third as a team," head coach Kalin Koch said. "We were able to compete well, finish in the top three, put four into finals and bring home a few champs. We made some mistakes that cost us big in matches, but the mistakes we made are very fixable."
The Titans sent seven wrestlers to the tournament all of which won medals, including two golds.
Mason Tenski went 2-0 at 160 pounds with two first-period pins to claim gold, and Jaxson Jones went 4-0 at 170 with three pins and a decision for gold.
Ashton Johnson finished third at 120, Jackson Strain placed second at 132, Korbe Urkoski came in fourth at 138, Beau Zoucha claimed fourth at 152 and Jed Jones finished second at 182.
"I feel we will still have lots of success this season. However, due to our low numbers it will be tough to win a lot of duals and win tournaments," Koch said. "I feel it may be a common theme that we will compete very well in duals and get wins but lose duals due to lack of depth on our roster and then we will finish well in tournaments with multiple medalists but in the team race we will have a tough time competing with the depth of other teams."
Boone Central struggled in the team standings at the O'Neil invite, finishing in eighth place. But five Cardinals won medals including one gold.
"This week was tough on the team as we have a lot of guys out for different reasons," head coach Josh Majerus said. "The team members that were able to go stepped up and wrestled in O'Neill today."
Taylor Weber finished 3-0 with two pins at 220 to claim the lone Cardinal gold.
Jaxon Schafer placed fourth at 138, William Karmann came in fourth at 160, Ashton Schafer finished in second at 170 and Hank Hudson came in fourth.
Samuel Grape won a match but fell just short of the podium.
"Overall, we know we have strides to make this week as Thursday we dual West Point-Beemer and Friday we head up to Omaha Burke to take on Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Burke, and Hastings," Majerus said.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!