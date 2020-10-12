Arndt in medal contention after day 1

Arndt went out with a 42 on the front and came in on a 44 on the back. She failed to find any birdies but put together eight pars and only suffered through four double bogies.

Niedbalski was especially impressed with Dierman who wasn't able to play at districts. Because she is a sub, she was placed in a group of girls that shot a higher average.

"That's always hard mentally to keep in your mindset and your game to focus on what you're doing and forget about them taking a higher score on each hole," Niedbalski said. "I thought she kept it together."

Scotus had the highest score at districts out of all 15 qualifying teams.

"I don't know if we really came in with any expectations," Niedbalski said. "We were just so happy we were able to qualify. ...I was thinking if we could finish somewhere in the middle of the pack on day one, get our nerves out from under us and calm down a little, then on day two we could approach it and be a little more aggressive."