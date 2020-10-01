Arndt wins Scotus Invite, Boone Central wins team trophy

Scotus won two additional medals with Alanina Dierman placing fifth with a 92 and Abee Hutchinson finishing seventh with a 93.

Jaelyn Podolak carded a 108 and Olivia Ehlers finished with a 111.

"We had some good scores," Niedbalski said. "I'm very pleased with the results."

All five Boone Central golfers won a medal. Rachel Malander shot a 93 for sixth, Emmah Benson carded a 83 for seventh, Lauren Kohtz finished with a 97 for 10th and Taylor Beierman tallied a 102 for 15th.

"It's really (exciting)," Ahlers said about having everyone medal. "I could not ask for a better group of girls. They have stepped up this year. It's been so fun to really embrace a team mindset, and now we're playing for so much more. We're playing for each other. That is such a cool thing to experience as a coach."

Scotus' Makenna Barels won the junior varsity portion of the meet with a 97.

Boone Central played in the Mid State Conference tournament in Battle Creek and is in action next on Tuesday at districts.

Scotus will also be in action next at districts. Scotus and Boone Central are in the same district, which will be played at Oakland-Craig.