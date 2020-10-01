Arndt wins Scotus Invite, Boone Central wins team trophy

Scotus Central Catholic freshman Cecilia Arndt and Boone Central senior Abby Brodersen have alternated the medalist position several times already this season.
The pair added another chapter on Wednesday at the Scotus Invite, and it was another close one.
The two golfers were tied at 68 going into the last hole. Arndt edged out Brodersen by two strokes to win the gold medal. She finished with a 74 to tie a school record.
"She doesn't ever surprise me," Scotus head coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "She's steady. She carries herself very well. Good character, good composure, nothing seems to frustrate her. I've been very impressed."
While Brodersen was hoping to finish first, her performance helped lead Boone Central to winning the first-place team trophy by eight strokes over Scotus.
The Cardinals shot a 359 and and the Shamrocks finished with a score of 367.
"I am so excited with the way the girls played today," Boone Central head coach Amy Ahlers said. "We struggled a little bit at Wayne, and I told them we're going to learn a lot from today, and they came back today ready to roll.
"We had a lot of personal bests today and a lot of girls that broke 100. Definitely feeling really good, especially as now is kind of crunch time. The end of the season is quickly approaching, so it was fun to see everything fall in place for them."
Scotus won two additional medals with Alanina Dierman placing fifth with a 92 and Abee Hutchinson finishing seventh with a 93.
Jaelyn Podolak carded a 108 and Olivia Ehlers finished with a 111.
"We had some good scores," Niedbalski said. "I'm very pleased with the results."
All five Boone Central golfers won a medal. Rachel Malander shot a 93 for sixth, Emmah Benson carded a 83 for seventh, Lauren Kohtz finished with a 97 for 10th and Taylor Beierman tallied a 102 for 15th.
"It's really (exciting)," Ahlers said about having everyone medal. "I could not ask for a better group of girls. They have stepped up this year. It's been so fun to really embrace a team mindset, and now we're playing for so much more. We're playing for each other. That is such a cool thing to experience as a coach."
Scotus' Makenna Barels won the junior varsity portion of the meet with a 97.
Boone Central played in the Mid State Conference tournament in Battle Creek and is in action next on Tuesday at districts.
Scotus will also be in action next at districts. Scotus and Boone Central are in the same district, which will be played at Oakland-Craig.
"Both teams are pushing each other," Niedbalski said about playing Boone Central. "Both number one golfers are pushing each other. It's been very competitive, but its good competition, because we know we have to step up our game. they know they have to step up their game.
"It's good for the girls. They always ask, 'Hho's going to be there? Is Boone Central going to be there?' I said, 'Yes they are.' They just asked me again, 'Boone Central is in our district, correct?' I said, 'Yes they are.' I said, 'Remember only three teams get to go (to state).'"
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
