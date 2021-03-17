Back on the track

Columbus High boys track will look a lot different than when the squad last competed in 2019.

Familiar faces and top scorers like Nick and Noah Stockle, Isaiah Hoard and Blake Edzards are now gone. But in their place is a new group of young athletes that hope to fill the big shoes that former Discoverers have left.

"There’s just a whole bunch of new guys to this varsity roster," head coach Scott Bethune said. "We lost a lot of guys to last year’s class. A lot of point scorers. We’ve got a lot of new guys stepping into those varsity roles that we’re going to look to, to get those points that we need to have the success these young men are talking about."

Some returning upperclassmen hope to lead CHS to a successful season. The Discoverers have two returning state qualifiers in Abel Leon and Caleb Mulder. Leon, a senior, was on the 3200-meter relay, and junior Mulder was on the 1600-meter relay.

Other key returning athletes include senior distance runner Joe McFarland and senior hurdler and long jumper Colton Buxton. Both McFarland and Buxton faced uphill battles to get ready for this season.

As a hurdler and long jumper, Buxton was only able to hone his craft at practices at the school twice a week.