Back on the track

Columbus High boys track will look a lot different than when the squad last competed in 2019.
Familiar faces and top scorers like Nick and Noah Stockle, Isaiah Hoard and Blake Edzards are now gone. But in their place is a new group of young athletes that hope to fill the big shoes that former Discoverers have left.
"There’s just a whole bunch of new guys to this varsity roster," head coach Scott Bethune said. "We lost a lot of guys to last year’s class. A lot of point scorers. We’ve got a lot of new guys stepping into those varsity roles that we’re going to look to, to get those points that we need to have the success these young men are talking about."
Some returning upperclassmen hope to lead CHS to a successful season. The Discoverers have two returning state qualifiers in Abel Leon and Caleb Mulder. Leon, a senior, was on the 3200-meter relay, and junior Mulder was on the 1600-meter relay.
Other key returning athletes include senior distance runner Joe McFarland and senior hurdler and long jumper Colton Buxton. Both McFarland and Buxton faced uphill battles to get ready for this season.
As a hurdler and long jumper, Buxton was only able to hone his craft at practices at the school twice a week.
"Since not having a season last year pushed me back a little, this year I would like to improve in my times in the hurdles. Just off of practice, the times are looking good," he said. "For jumps, I really want to get back into the ’40s. With having last year off I didn’t get to jump much. ... The big goal at the end is just to make it to state and compete as hard as I can."
McFarland switched his focus to cross country after track was canceled last spring, but an injury set him back and forced him to change his focus. He started focusing on becoming an all-around better athlete.
"Without the season it was more of a break for me," McFarland said. "Instead of doing track workouts, I went to cross country. Despite that, I got injured. In doing so I began to focus on overall performance.
"With that, I’m coming back with a three-second sprint improvement which is a lot for a sprint. It’s going to transform a lot more in distance. ... Personally, I would say (my goal is) to once again letter and hopefully break 10 minutes in the two-mile."
The Discoverers have 62 kids out in total with about 14 of 15 per grade level.
"Really excited that the spring season has started, especially after what we went through last year," Bethune said. "Myself, my coaching staff, my athletes are just really excited and pumped up for this season. We’ve been going for about two-and-a-half weeks now and it’s just starting to fill normal again. Especially being off last year. Just getting back after it we’re starting to feel like it's track season again. The excitement is just there. We can’t explain how well that is."
Columbus High will see its first live competition on Saturday at Concordia University.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com