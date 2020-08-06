Badura outlasts Thiele in women's amateur

If you wanted to know just how good the final round of the Nebraska Women's Amateur was, all you had to do was ask the golfer who finished second.

Danica Badura put together one of the best rounds of her career, and one of the best rounds in the history of the tournament, to outlast Lindsey Thiele and as deep a field as the event has ever seen to hold on for a two-shot win Wednesday at the Country Club of Lincoln.

Badura closed with a 5-under-par 67, making seven birdies to erase a two-shot deficit heading into the final day.

The Aurora native's round included an exclamation point at the final hole, when her approach from 160 yards on the par-4 18th caught the lip of the cup and spun out, leaving her a tap-in birdie for the victory.

"It was so fun. It was definitely one of the funnest rounds I've ever played," Thiele said after back-and-forth affair. "Me and Danica are super-good friends, we know each other super-well, so there's nobody else I'd rather be with down the stretch in that battle. It was amazing."