Badura outlasts Thiele in women's amateur

If you wanted to know just how good the final round of the Nebraska Women's Amateur was, all you had to do was ask the golfer who finished second.
Danica Badura put together one of the best rounds of her career, and one of the best rounds in the history of the tournament, to outlast Lindsey Thiele and as deep a field as the event has ever seen to hold on for a two-shot win Wednesday at the Country Club of Lincoln.
Badura closed with a 5-under-par 67, making seven birdies to erase a two-shot deficit heading into the final day.
The Aurora native's round included an exclamation point at the final hole, when her approach from 160 yards on the par-4 18th caught the lip of the cup and spun out, leaving her a tap-in birdie for the victory.
"It was so fun. It was definitely one of the funnest rounds I've ever played," Thiele said after back-and-forth affair. "Me and Danica are super-good friends, we know each other super-well, so there's nobody else I'd rather be with down the stretch in that battle. It was amazing."
The victory capped a wildly successful summer for Badura, who won three of what she called the Nebraska Golf Association's four "majors" — she was also victorious in the Girl's Match Play and Girl's Amateur, and reached the quarterfinals of the Women's Match Play.
"It's — oh man, I'm kind of speechless," Badura said. "It's just kind of anything that I couldn't really dream of. To win three of the four majors is pretty unforgettable."
To do it, Badura fired the lowest round in the Women's Amateur since at least 2012 (round-by-round records are only available back to 2013). She finished the three-round event at 3-under, two shots ahead of Thiele, who held a two-shot lead coming into Wednesday's round.
Those two separated themselves from the field early, and continued to pull way throughout the day. Thiele finished six shots ahead of third-place finisher Nicole Kolbas, and eight shots clear of Kaitlyn Hanna, who finished fourth.
Between the two of them, Badura and Thiele combined for the three lowest scores of the week. Thiele had bookend rounds of 71, while Badura shot 72 Monday to go with Wednesday's 67.
"She definitely made it nerve-racking; that's what I told her there at the end when she gave me a hug," Badura said of Thiele. "I've never really been that neck-and-neck with somebody at this level of tournament, so just to pull out with the win is super-special."
After Badura immediately erased the two-shot deficit with a birdie on the first hole to Thiele's bogey, Thiele went back up by one after making eagle at the par-5 13th hole and following that with a birdie on the par-3 14th.
That's where things stayed until the 17th, where Badura made birdie to catch Thiele again.
That set up Badura's dramatic shot on the final hole. Thiele was forced to punch out from the trees right of the fairway, and made bogey to close out her round.
"I actually hit it really poorly, I'm not going to lie," Badura said of her near-hole out. "I hit it pretty thin, but I felt confident with that distance, and when everybody cheered I thought it went in. But I guess I'll take a tap-in birdie."
