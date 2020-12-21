Banged up Discoverers drop two

"Our guys played their tails off and showed progress," Hitchcock said. "A lot of guys that hadn't seen a lot of time like Brody Mickey, Ashton Lapointe and Hogan Kriech, they all stepped in and helped us out."

Kearney senior Jack Johnson scored a game-high 26 and had 13 of that total in the first quarter. Kearney hit 10 3-pointers on the night.

Friday - North Platte 60, Columbus 53: Columbus scored the first eight points of the second half and quickly wiped away North Platte's five-point lead. But the Bulldogs responded just as quickly then had an answer every time CHS regained the lead.

Tadan Bell's second 3 of the second half brought CHS to within two points in early in the fourth quarter but a 7-0 run moments later put the game out of reach. Columbus missed consecutive shots then was forced to send North Platte to the line where the Bulldogs made 6 of 9.

"We're learning. Like I've talked about, it's a foundational year, and we've got to learn our stuff," Hitchcock said. "It's growing pains, and we're far from being done with those growing pains."