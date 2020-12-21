Banged up Discoverers drop two

Columbus boys basketball was without another starter for the second straight day and dropped games on back-to-back days in a 68-54 loss at Kearney.
Ean Luebbe suffered a leg injury the night before and was out of the lineup. Garrett Esch, himself already in a walking boot following an ankle injury in practice on Wednesday, wasn't available Friday or Saturday.
Ernest Hausmann had 21 points and Sam Kwapnioski scored 20 but it wasn't enough to overcome a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit.
"We did a lot of nice things, and we were right there. I was really proud of our guys," coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "We're learning, we're growing. ...For the most part, we played solid. The issue was, we came out of halftime with a turnover and missed a couple layups."
It was a 31-30 Kearney lead at the half when a CHS turnover led to a Bearcat 3-pointer on the other end. Two drives to the rim rolled off, Kearney scored on both and quickly the deficit had grown to eight points.
Down 47-39 at the start of the fourth, Columbus allowed three 3s and 21 points overall - only four of which came at the line as Kearney continued to make shots.
"Our guys played their tails off and showed progress," Hitchcock said. "A lot of guys that hadn't seen a lot of time like Brody Mickey, Ashton Lapointe and Hogan Kriech, they all stepped in and helped us out."
Kearney senior Jack Johnson scored a game-high 26 and had 13 of that total in the first quarter. Kearney hit 10 3-pointers on the night.
Friday - North Platte 60, Columbus 53: Columbus scored the first eight points of the second half and quickly wiped away North Platte's five-point lead. But the Bulldogs responded just as quickly then had an answer every time CHS regained the lead.
Tadan Bell's second 3 of the second half brought CHS to within two points in early in the fourth quarter but a 7-0 run moments later put the game out of reach. Columbus missed consecutive shots then was forced to send North Platte to the line where the Bulldogs made 6 of 9.
"We're learning. Like I've talked about, it's a foundational year, and we've got to learn our stuff," Hitchcock said. "It's growing pains, and we're far from being done with those growing pains."
Columbus sank nine 3-pointers on the night but also missed several shots around the rim on drives to the hoop. Kwapnioski led in scoring with 11 while Blake Thompson had 10.
Columbus is back in action Tuesday at home against Lincoln Northeast before the HAC tournament next week.
"You've got to finish. We got to the rim a lot and just couldn't finish," Hitchcock said. "The combination of that and Ean Luebbe going down with an injury when we had momentum, they went zone and we were kind of discombobulated."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
