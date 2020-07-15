Albion thwarts Lakeview comeback

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors rallied from a four-run deficit on Tuesday in Albion but saw that work wasted just moments later when the hosts walked off a 7-6 win on Tuesday night.

Albion plated the first three runs of the game in the second and had a 5-1 advantage through five when the Lakeview bats started a late comeback for the second game in a row. But unlike a week ago when Bank of the Valley scored six and overcame a 4-0 deficit to West Point for the win, the Seniors were unable to hold the lead.

Bank of the Valley cut the deficit to 5-3 in the sixth and took a 6-5 lead in the seventh. A double, walk and ground out in the home half denied Lakeview another come-from-behind victory.

Colten Korth struck out five and allowed two earned runs on six hits in a solid four-inning start but took the no-decision when he left trailing 3-1.

Cameron Drozd was 2 for 4 and drove in a run while Michael Rerucha drove in two.

Bank of the Valley dropped to 4-4 and was back in action Wednesday at Battle Creek. Check our website for scores and in Friday's edition for a full recap of the game.