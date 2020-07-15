Albion thwarts Lakeview comeback

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors rallied from a four-run deficit on Tuesday in Albion but saw that work wasted just moments later when the hosts walked off a 7-6 win on Tuesday night.
Albion plated the first three runs of the game in the second and had a 5-1 advantage through five when the Lakeview bats started a late comeback for the second game in a row. But unlike a week ago when Bank of the Valley scored six and overcame a 4-0 deficit to West Point for the win, the Seniors were unable to hold the lead.
Bank of the Valley cut the deficit to 5-3 in the sixth and took a 6-5 lead in the seventh. A double, walk and ground out in the home half denied Lakeview another come-from-behind victory.
Colten Korth struck out five and allowed two earned runs on six hits in a solid four-inning start but took the no-decision when he left trailing 3-1.
Cameron Drozd was 2 for 4 and drove in a run while Michael Rerucha drove in two.
Bank of the Valley dropped to 4-4 and was back in action Wednesday at Battle Creek. Check our website for scores and in Friday's edition for a full recap of the game.
"In one and two-run games, I think we're 1-3 right now. We talk about this quite a bit - the few little things that go on in a game really get amplified at the end in these close games," Bank of the Valley coach Brach Johnson said. "At the end, you've just got to make a play to win it."
Albion benefited from aggressive base running on the final play of the game. Post #162 had the tying run at third and one out when Seth Wright sent a bouncer up the third baseline.
Lakeview pitcher Cooper Tessendorf came off the mound and fielded the ball for a throw to first. During the sequence, Sam Grape, the Albion runner on third, delayed his move to home, took off for the plate and caught Bank of the Valley off guard. He beat the relay throw from first home for the win.
Trent Patzel walked with one down to start the rally then Grape doubled him in on a drive to center. Grape moved to third on a passed ball.
Calvin Webster singled Grape in for the first run of the game in the second inning. A passed ball then a throwing error seconds later scored Webster and Whalen Rother.
Logan Jaixen walked in the leadoff spot in the third then scored on Haustyn Forney's two-out double for Lakeview's first run in the third.
Three walks, a hit and an error extended the Albion lead to 5-1 after five. Grape drove in Ryan Kramer with a one-out, bases-loaded single and Patzel scored on an error at short two hitters later.
Bank of the Valley followed a similar script in the sixth with three straight one-out walks before Rerucha singled in two runs. Cameron Drozd's RBI sac fly and an error at short brought in Tessendorf for the tie and Ian Gibbs for the lead in top of the seventh.
A fly ball to right eliminated Albion's first hitter of the seventh ahead of a Patzel's walk, Grape's double and the Wright grounder up the line.
"They had timely hits, and that's how baseball works," Johnson said. "Offensively, you've got to make things happen with a walk or a base runner, then get a timely hit. That's what they had happen for them. They got the plays when they needed them, and we just couldn't do it."
Lakeview has given up the first runs of the game in each of the last three contests and has trailed by at least two runs after the second inning in three of four losses.
"There were lots of little things that don't show up as errors, but they're not making baseball plays either," Johnson said. "We just need to make a few more of those and we're going to be fine.
"I really like how we keep battling back. This group doesn't quit. They keep battling pitch-by-pitch in the batter's box, and they're doing what they can in the field to make plays defensively."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
