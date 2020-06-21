You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bank of the Valley fades after strong start
View Comments

Bank of the Valley fades after strong start

{{featured_button_text}}
Bank of the Valley Seniors

Bank of the Valley players and coaches huddle up in between innings during Friday's season opener against Central City.

 Nate Tenopir

The Bank of the Valley Seniors blasted out of the gates in Friday's home opener against Pinnacle Bank (Central City) but limped to the finish line and suffered a 9-7 defeat.

The Seniors plated four in the first then failed to find timely hitting the rest of the way while stranding nine runners over the final six at bats. A series of mistakes in the field  by Bank of the Valley and bloopers and bleeders by Pinnacle bank at the plate turned the game around in the middle innings.

The visitors plated one in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth to take the lead for good.

Following a rainout of a road game the night before, the loss was a tough pill to swallow for players who had been waiting months to return to some form of action.

"We were really sloppy, and I think the guys would admit that," coach Brach Johnson said. "It's just kind of a knocking-the-rust-off kind of thing, at least these first couple games for sure. But, we were every bit as good as they were. We just didn't score the runs we needed to when we needed to."

This story will be updated

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Odd ball: Runners start on 2nd base, tie games, re-entry?
Professional

Odd ball: Runners start on 2nd base, tie games, re-entry?

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Extra innings that start with runners on second base, games ending in ties and re-entry are among the possibilities for a radically altered 2020 Major League Baseball season, one limited to a maximum 60 games by teams that claim they can't afford more due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News