Bank of the Valley fades after strong start

The Bank of the Valley Seniors blasted out of the gates in Friday's home opener against Pinnacle Bank (Central City) but limped to the finish line and suffered a 9-7 defeat.

The Seniors plated four in the first then failed to find timely hitting the rest of the way while stranding nine runners over the final six at bats. A series of mistakes in the field by Bank of the Valley and bloopers and bleeders by Pinnacle bank at the plate turned the game around in the middle innings.

The visitors plated one in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth to take the lead for good.

Following a rainout of a road game the night before, the loss was a tough pill to swallow for players who had been waiting months to return to some form of action.

"We were really sloppy, and I think the guys would admit that," coach Brach Johnson said. "It's just kind of a knocking-the-rust-off kind of thing, at least these first couple games for sure. But, we were every bit as good as they were. We just didn't score the runs we needed to when we needed to."

This story will be updated

