Fremont Moo engage with Columbus residents at Juice Stop

The Fremont Moo of the Expedition League served drinks to Juice Stop customers in Columbus on Friday in a promotional event to bring out fants to the ballpark. The Expedition League features 12 teams from the Midwest and Rocky Mountain region in a wood bat league for college players that runs late May through August.

Moo players served drinks in-store and in the drive thru, giving out free tickets to a future game.

The Moo are the current league champions, their first in franchise history.

Brendon Jones of Glendale, Arizona who plays for Midland, is playing in Fremont for the second straight season. He enjoys the atmosphere of the games.

"I would say it's a lot of fun," Jones said. "I would say it's basically like a professional game, just without the scenery and at a quarter of the price. The fans really get involved and we love it."

Jones works part-time at a Juice Stop in Fremont, so he tagged along to help some of his teammates.

"The people around here are very nice and they support us a lot."

Tyler Push, a native of Fremont who plays for Neumann University, is also playing his second season with the Moo. He enjoyed engaging with the community.