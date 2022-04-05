Columbus on the short end after a second straight walk-off

A recent run of close games decided in the final inning continued for Columbus High baseball when the Discoverers lost 3-2 at No. 10 Omaha Westside in a Monday road game.

Two days after CHS ended a four-game skid on a walk-off, the opposition returned the favor when the Warriors erased a 2-0 deficit in the sixth then put the leadoff runner aboard and scored him for the game-winning run in the eighth.

The extra-inning defeat spoiled a six-inning start from lefty Tadan Bell that gave the senior his second double-digit strikeout total in three starts. Bell fanned 10 while walking three, allowed three hits and two earned runs.

He also went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI while younger brother Jarrett was 2 for 3 with a run scored.

It's been a frustrating stretch recently that includes four of the past five losses by a total of six runs, but one that coach Jimmy Johnson said will sharpen the team's will for later in the season.

"It's tough to keep swallowing this pill," Johnson said. "I feel like we're not at the top of the mountain, but if we fell forward we would be. Our guys know they're close. You can see it in their eyes; they're pretty disappointed and could get pretty disappointed. But I also know they're pretty even-keeled and they believe in themselves and they'll keep working hard."

Jarrett Bell singled to lead off the third and scored three hitters later on Bentley Willison's fielder's choice to third base. A two-out single by Tadan Bell in the next at bat scored Willison after he stole second and made it 2-0.

Bell was cruising through the first 5 and 2/3 innings. He allowed just three base runners on two walks and an error and set down eight in a row when Westside mounted a two-out rally in the sixth on three hits and a walk.

RJ Gunderson singled, Tommy Connelly walked then Dalton Bargo doubled and made it 2-1. Willison, the leftfielder, had a chance at the catch but slipped while making his break and came up a few steps short. Jackson Yeager singled and tied it before Bell ended any further damage when he sent Jack Wimmer back to the dugout on a strikeout looking.

Columbus went down in order in the seventh then had the first two on in the eighty but lined out to center and struck out in the next two at-bats.

Jack Scioli walked for Westside in the bottom half, Gunderson also took a free pass then Connolly bunted both over. Bargo ended it on a single to right.

"We didn't get enough offense going. Both pitchers were throwing really well. It was a pretty classic pitcher's duel," Johnson said. "Executing some bunts is really, kind of, what it came down to, failing to get guys in scoring position 90 feet away."

Both teams had just four hits. Columbus left five on base compared to three for Westside. The Discoverers were caught stealing, but the Warriors were gunned down twice. Westside starter Ty Madison went seven innings allowing two earned on four hits, four strikeouts and two walks.

Columbus dropped to 5-7 and returned home Tuesday and faced Class B No. 9 Waverly.

"These last four of five have been tough," Johnson said, "but I don't think it will deter them from expecting to win baseball games and eventually winning a district."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

