Decade behind the plate: Jeffryes helps youth baseball in Columbus

Jeffryes has emphasized to parents and coaches that the CYSA is a rec league.

"We want everybody to hit the ball, we want to do some fielding out there and the fact that an umpire makes a bad call is not the end of the world. It has gotten much better," he said. "This is a rec league. This is for fun. We're still going to give out medals for places. We don't want to turn it into completely noncompetitive. We're out there to have fun and learn the game, but we're going to stress don't be out there hollering and yelling. It has really caught on."

For about the last five years, Drew Luebe has been a volunteer coach as his kids have gone through the league. Although Luebe usually comes up to the park at least twice of week, he said Jeffryes is always there.

From working up with the umpires, to helping prepare the fields for the games to helping coach, Jeffryes is an invaluable person to the organization.

"Without him, it almost wouldn't go off every day. I know in the summer that's almost four or five nights a week that he's probably up there, because they're playing most every night," Luebe said. "Then, they have rain outs and they reschedule those so he'll be up Sundays getting those going too. Lots and lots of time dedicated but also probably more than that, so many people know him."