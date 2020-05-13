Despite challenges, hope springs for summer baseball

Columbus has four teams between the Senior Blues and Reds and Junior Reds and Blues. The teams are a mix of Columbus High, Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview baseball players.

Local businesses sponsored the teams to cover certain costs. While that might continue, there was no obvious answer after Monday's announcement on how that would pertain to insurance, which seems to be the most pressing of the unanswered questions.

Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors head coach Brach Johnson is still hopeful despite the obstacles.

"I’m an optimist, me personally," Johnson said. "I haven’t heard the word no yet. I’m kind of using that as my motivation to keep going. Until I really hear ‘no’ from someone, that means ‘yes’ to me, I guess. That’s how I’m approaching it. I think you have to do that for the kids. If you have kids that want to play, then you have to see that out to the end and just give it your best effort.

"That’s what we ask the kids to do on the field when they play. So, I guess as part of the coaching staff and part of the team, I’m going to do my part to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make sure, if it’s possible, we can do it. If we can’t, we’ll accept that decision, too, and go forward."