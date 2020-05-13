Despite challenges, hope springs for summer baseball

Hope springs eternal for summer baseball in Columbus.
On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the ability for youth baseball and softball to begin practice on June 1, giving life to youngsters of all ages across the state.
For little league baseball and softball, the directives were fairly straightforward. It would seem that way, too, for Legion baseball. However, based on a memo from The American Legion National Organization, the Legion has separated itself from any summertime baseball activities.
Baseball can continue, though it will be without any Legion affiliation or sponsorship. Upon further review, that puts teams like the four in Columbus in a difficult position to fulfill health guidelines. But while the Legion may be unofficially attached this summer, it was at least a spark that might ignite the flame for teenage pitchers and catchers, hitters and fielders to be on local diamonds within the next month.
What's unclear is exactly how they'll make that happen.
"At this point, it’s trying to wrap my mind around how we can actually make this possible," Columbus High head varsity coach and Columbus Federal Credit Union Junior Blues coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We certainly want to give our kids an opportunity to play baseball; as do coaches in other towns. It was a strange turn of events for the Legion to announce one thing and the governor to say youth sports can get going. We’re confused, but hopefully, we can still figure something out."
The confusion lay in what the Legion announced over the weekend and what the governor announced on Monday.
The Legion's national organization of baseball canceled the Legion World Series and regional tournaments last month. Over the weekend, it informed local Legion organizations that it was also ending its sponsorship of any summer baseball for 2020.
What that means is, teams will no longer be competing as Legion teams nor protected under Legion insurance. Legion rules no longer apply, schedules are no longer in effect and coverage for injuries normally covered by the Legion are null and void for the summertime.
There's no prohibition against baseball by teams normally organized under the Legion banner. But making a pseudo-Legion season now falls on local teams to determine if that should happen and how to do so.
There was also confusion because, while the memo was being written and circulated, a handful of Midwestern/Northern Plains states voted to have a season. A few others voted against it. Either way, both can set up games though it will be without Legion support.
"Legion provided the insurance. I've had to use it a couple of times with injuries before. But, no, as far as how it works, how they get it and all those details, we're going to be new to that," Johnson said. "We're probably going to become familiar with that in the next few weeks here."
Columbus has four teams between the Senior Blues and Reds and Junior Reds and Blues. The teams are a mix of Columbus High, Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview baseball players.
Local businesses sponsored the teams to cover certain costs. While that might continue, there was no obvious answer after Monday's announcement on how that would pertain to insurance, which seems to be the most pressing of the unanswered questions.
Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors head coach Brach Johnson is still hopeful despite the obstacles.
"I’m an optimist, me personally," Johnson said. "I haven’t heard the word no yet. I’m kind of using that as my motivation to keep going. Until I really hear ‘no’ from someone, that means ‘yes’ to me, I guess. That’s how I’m approaching it. I think you have to do that for the kids. If you have kids that want to play, then you have to see that out to the end and just give it your best effort.
"That’s what we ask the kids to do on the field when they play. So, I guess as part of the coaching staff and part of the team, I’m going to do my part to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make sure, if it’s possible, we can do it. If we can’t, we’ll accept that decision, too, and go forward."
Legion teams in Columbus began 2019 seasons the second-to-last-week of May. According to Ricketts, youth baseball and softball are allowed to open practice on June 1 and competition on June 18.
Other sports are still on hold.
Health guidelines for practice included only players and coaches at, no use of dugouts and required spacing of players' equipment then sanitizing such equipment after each practice.
Once games begin, only those in the players' household are allowed to attend, but only in chairs in designated areas. Dugouts can be used by the players if social distancing is in place. Bleachers and concessions stands are closed. Equipment and sanitizing bathrooms are also required before and after contests.
As Jimmy Johnson mentioned, the guidelines were a lot to consider in the larger picture of putting everything else into place. Regardless, he has players ready to go and parents ready to allow their children to participate.
"For sure," he said. "I've been in contact already with several parents that are in the same boat as far as, how can we make this happen," Johnson said. "The interest, as far as the numbers, will still be there.
"Whether it's one team, two, three of four, that's to be determined."
Peter Huguenin contributed to this report.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!