Dush wiggles off the hook, Kobza jump starts offense

"I definitely focus up a little more in those situations; just kind of trust all my pitches and trust my defense behind me," Dush said. "I think sometimes I think it's just me out there, but I've got a really good defense behind me that can do some really good work like they did tonight."

Flyr came up with his two hits on a single in Cornerstone's first then another in the fifth. His first ended in Kobza coming home from first on Fremont mistakes. Flyr also put a ball in play in the second that brought in a run after an error at first.

He and Kobza set an early tone with long at bats fouling off pitches in the first inning. Kobza fought off seven straight with a full count before sending a soft single to right field. Flyr followed with another full-count at bat, fouling off a pitch then driving a liner to left.

Kobza was on the move in a hit-and-run and took third. He scored when the relay to the infield bounced away to the fence behind first base. Cole Wilcox made it 2-0 in the next at bat on a solid rope to right.