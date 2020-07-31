Junior Blues found future talent in shortened summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus United Federal Credit Union coach Jimmy Johnson had nothing but questions when he and the team came together for the first practice on June 1. With only two holdovers from the previous summer, that's understandable.

Eventually, two weeks of practice revealed a team that had the potential to hit consistently, a roster with raw ability on the mound and an average ball club in the field that was sometimes up to the task and other times suffered through the kind of mistakes typical of youth.

Johnson won't have the same list of unknowns next summer. Just about half, and perhaps a few more, depending on birth dates, will be back in the dugout in 2021.

When none of it seemed possible as recently as early May, the shortened time together, at the very least, built a foundation for a group of players that will soon step into the future of varsity and Legion baseball in Columbus.

“I’m just really grateful. It was a lot of fun just being back out there. I think our players felt the same way," Johnson said. "Being able to play and coach at this Juniors level was really big and really important, especially for those freshmen and sophomores coming in, to get a glimpse of high school baseball and begin making adjustments from their club league."