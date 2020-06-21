You are the owner of this article.
Junior Blues overcome one deficit, not a second
Baseball
The Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues faced deep holes in both games of a doubleheader on Friday at Norfolk, recovered from the first but not the second and opened the season with a split in 10-6 win then a 6-4 defeat.

The first contest was mired in mistakes by both sides. The Blues needed just seven hits to plate 10 runs thanks to drawing five walks, suffering three hit batters and benefiting from two Norfolk errors. CUFCU had three errors, seven walked batters and a hit batter but overcame a 3-0 lead in the first inning with four runs in the second and six in the third.

In Game 2, Norfolk jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two. The Blues failed to mount a similar comeback despite being gifted another four errors.

The two contests were the first two of the team's abbreviated Legion season and come after a road game at Waverly was rained out on Thursday night.

CUFCU takes it's 1-1 record to another road tilt Tuesday at Hastings for a second straight doubleheader.

This story will be updated.

