Lakeview wins slugfest over Battle Creek

Rerucha singled, stole second and came home on an error to make it 2-0 in the second. He singled again in the fourth, stole second again, reached third on a passed ball and scored on a throwing error. His night finished with a double off the wall in the sixth and Lakeview's final run on a wild pitch.

"We've been really taking the approach of trying to get more base hits and not trying to hit the ball out, per se, more just getting it in play," Gibbs said. "...We've got a great group of guys; I love them. They put everything out on the field, they always will and I know that. It's great having that as a backup."

Gibbs also threw for 1/3, allowing two hits and an earned run. He came on in the fifth with two on and two down, allowed a triple for two runs but ended the threat with a called strikeout.

That stopped Battle Creek's momentum and sent Lakeview to the home half with an 8-5 lead. Both teams continued to add to their totals but three runs was as close as Battle Creek came the rest of the way.

Logan Jaixen started and went 4 and 2/3 with seven hits, four earned runs and six strikeouts. Though his final line was somewhat average, he went through the first four innings with just one run allowed.