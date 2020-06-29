Lakeview wins slugfest over Battle Creek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors jumped out of the gates early and continued to add runs throughout the night in what turned into a 12-8 high-scoring affair in Friday's win over Battle Creek.

Lakeview scored the first three runs and led 8-1 after four before Battle Creek made it somewhat interesting at the end. But with a lineup that generated 14 hits, Bank of the Valley keep the visitors at bay and evened its record to 2-2.

The team started the year 0-2 with just seven runs in the first two games, including a shutout. Lakeview has now scored 12 in each of the past two games and seems to have found its rhythm at the plate.

"It reminds me so much of last year. I thought hitting and offense would be our strength; that showed again tonight," coach Brach Johnson said. "Our bats keep getting better and better and better; strikeouts are going down and balls are going in play - we're starting to find some spots now. It's good to see."

David City's own Michael Rerucha and Ian Gibbs led Friday's offensive assault with three hits apiece. Rerucha was 3 for 3 with two singles and a double, scoring each time and stealing two bags. Gibbs reached base in each of his first three at-bats on two doubles and a single. He ended the night 3 for 4 with two RBIs.