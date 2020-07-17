Latest signings provide glimpse into transformation of Nebraska baseball

It looks like the Nebraska baseball team is done signing players for its 2020 recruiting class.

The Huskers, as you may recall, signed a lot — the last four members of a 17-player group became official Wednesday when Max Anderson, Luke Sartori, Chance Hroch and Cam Wynne were announced publicly by the team.

And judging from the comments about those players from Nebraska's coaching staff, it's abundantly clear the signings weren't just made to fill roster spots.

"We could not be more excited about this group and the caliber of player and person that these guys are on and off the field," Nebraska coach Will Bolt said in a news release announcing the four signings. "The character, makeup and talent in this group is exceptional. We put together a group of guys who have both the physical tools and the intangibles that are needed in order for our ball club to win at a high level."

Now, every coach is going to have positive things to say about his recruiting class. One probably wouldn't last long in the profession if he came out and said, "Well, these guys aren't that good, but I guess they'll do."