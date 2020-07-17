Latest signings provide glimpse into transformation of Nebraska baseball

It looks like the Nebraska baseball team is done signing players for its 2020 recruiting class.
The Huskers, as you may recall, signed a lot — the last four members of a 17-player group became official Wednesday when Max Anderson, Luke Sartori, Chance Hroch and Cam Wynne were announced publicly by the team.
And judging from the comments about those players from Nebraska's coaching staff, it's abundantly clear the signings weren't just made to fill roster spots.
"We could not be more excited about this group and the caliber of player and person that these guys are on and off the field," Nebraska coach Will Bolt said in a news release announcing the four signings. "The character, makeup and talent in this group is exceptional. We put together a group of guys who have both the physical tools and the intangibles that are needed in order for our ball club to win at a high level."
Now, every coach is going to have positive things to say about his recruiting class. One probably wouldn't last long in the profession if he came out and said, "Well, these guys aren't that good, but I guess they'll do."
But the effusive praise also brings home just how important NU's coaching staff views this class when it comes to changing the fortunes of a program that hasn't hosted a regional since 2008 and is 2-8 in regional play since.
Take Max Anderson, for example.
It's not exactly a secret that Anderson is talented. The Millard West graduate was the 2020 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, and originally signed with Texas A&M before COVID-19 led to a change of plans. By most any measure, Anderson was one of the top prep prospects in the state, and a player with the ability to be a difference-maker.
Read the words from NU assistant coach Lance Harvell, though, and you can start to understand how important Nebraska's coaches considered staying active on the recruiting trail was even when they couldn't leave their own houses.
"He’s a physical kid with present power that can really defend. We see him as a guy that can play anywhere in the infield, which is good because his bat and athleticism are going to play right away," Harvell said. "He has the potential to be an everyday guy for us as a freshman and it might be five different positions in five different games. We feel very fortunate to add a player of his caliber to our team at this stage in the game.
"He’s going to have a bright future as a Husker."
Same for former Lincoln Southwest standout Luke Sartori, who was off to a torrid start at Hutchinson Community College before the pandemic shut things down, with a .455 batting average and 30 hits in just 19 games.
"Luke is a guy we had high on our board after seeing him play Legion ball last summer, and kept a close eye on him this year while he was at Hutchinson," Harvell said. "The sky is the limit for Luke and we couldn't be more excited to coach him and watch him continue to grow as a player."
Wynne, a Lincoln High product, "has a chance to be a strong presence at the back end of a game," NU pitching coach Jeff Christy said. The Huskers "fully expect" New Mexico State transfer pitcher Chance Hroch to compete for a spot in Nebraska's weekend rotation.
Nothing is guaranteed, of course. Those four players, and the 13 joining them in Lincoln, will have to work for any playing time they get.
But the transformation of Nebraska baseball is fully underway.
"This was a total team effort during an unprecedented time and I cannot overstate how proud I am of our coaching staff," Bolt said. "The future of Husker baseball is bright."
