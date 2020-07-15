Osten homers, Reds assail Albion with 16 runs

Eli Osten blasted his second home run of the season, drove in four and the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds overwhelmed Albion with a constant offense in a 16-6 road win on Tuesday night.
Osten blasted a 0-1 pitch over the wall during a six-run second inning for a three-run homer that put OWA ahead 8-0 at the time. The Junior Reds scored three in the first and had all 16 of their runs by the conclusion of the third inning thanks in large part to seven walks and six errors by the Albion defense.
Osten was one of three in the OWA lineup to score three runs. He reached on an error in the first and scored in the next at bat on another fielding mistake. He singled in the third and drove in another run. Osten reached again with a fielder's choice in the fourth.
On the mound, Cooper Tessendorf backed up the Reds bats with the first two innings on the mound in which he didn't allow a hit and only one base runner.
The Junior Reds remained perfect on the season at 7-0 and were back in action Wednesday at Battle Creek. Check online for an up-to-date score on the contest and in Friday's sports section for a full recap.
"(Osten) is just a beast right now," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "He sees a beach ball coming in, and even the balls he doesn't hit out of the ballpark are hit hard. He's just seeing it well right now, and defensively he's playing well right now, too."
As he has all season, Adam Van Cleave sparked the offense with a leadoff single that opened a three-run first inning. Van Cleave stole second, advanced on a Kolby Blaser bunt and scored on an error in the outfield.
Cooper Tessendorf walked and scored on Jason Sjuts' sac fly to center. Osten finished on second after an error and scored on a throwing error by the catcher in the next at bat.
Six runs came in during the second on a walk, hit batter, single, Osten's bomb, a walk and two errors.
Bank of the Valley pushed seven across in the seventh on four walks, a hit batter, Tessendorf triple and Osten single.
Tessendorf set the Albion order down 1-2-3 in the first and pitched around a one-out error in the second. Osten took the next two innings and struck out three. He worked out of a two on, one-out jam in the third. Van Cleave took the pitching duties in the fifth, walked a batter and allowed a single but didn't allow a run.
"Albion has a nice team. They have a lot of experienced players that play both Juniors and Seniors," Tessendorf said. "They're well-coached. But from where we left off against West Point when we were tired, we were really focused (on Tuesday), and we just clubbed the ball."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
