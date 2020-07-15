Osten homers, Reds assail Albion with 16 runs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eli Osten blasted his second home run of the season, drove in four and the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds overwhelmed Albion with a constant offense in a 16-6 road win on Tuesday night.

Osten blasted a 0-1 pitch over the wall during a six-run second inning for a three-run homer that put OWA ahead 8-0 at the time. The Junior Reds scored three in the first and had all 16 of their runs by the conclusion of the third inning thanks in large part to seven walks and six errors by the Albion defense.

Osten was one of three in the OWA lineup to score three runs. He reached on an error in the first and scored in the next at bat on another fielding mistake. He singled in the third and drove in another run. Osten reached again with a fielder's choice in the fourth.

On the mound, Cooper Tessendorf backed up the Reds bats with the first two innings on the mound in which he didn't allow a hit and only one base runner.

The Junior Reds remained perfect on the season at 7-0 and were back in action Wednesday at Battle Creek. Check online for an up-to-date score on the contest and in Friday's sports section for a full recap.