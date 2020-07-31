Outlaws close youth careers in storybook finish

“We coached the kids up to let it all hang out. This is our last year, our last tournament," Hastreiter said. "...Saturday was all about getting to Sunday; what have we got to do to make it to Sunday? The kids put it all together, woke up Sunday and said, ‘We’ve got one game here. How are we going to make it to the championship? They put all the pieces together and made it happen."

Columbus trailed Gretna 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Wyatt Swanson blasted a three-run home run that seemed to spark the team for the next three games. The Outlaws went on to win that one 10-6, turned to Jarrett Bell and Swanson on the mound in Sunday's first game, won that one 4-0 then turned to Jude Maguire and Preston Hastreiter for Sunday.

Columbus picked up a 7-4 win that was called after the two-hour time limit. As the visiting team, the Outlaws took the field up three and aware that there were only three minutes on the clock. Hastreiter induced a ground ball on the first pitch for one out and immediately had his dad sweating.

"We're going to need to slow it down a little bit," the elder Hastreiter said. "We can't collect outs that quick."