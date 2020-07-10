OWA comes alive late, Kracl shines early

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jordan Kracl allowed just two hits through his five-inning start and set the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds up for a 6-0 victory on Thursday night at Pawnee Park when the bats came alive late.

Kracl struck out 10 in his second start of the year, third appearance, and earned his third win.

He put up four straight zeros on the scoreboard then took the mound for the fifth with a 3-0 lead when the offense came to life.

He pitched around a mini jam in the fifth then yielded the mound to Jacob Sjuts. Sjuts also kept a strong summer going with four Ks and no hits allowed.

Turner Halverson and Brenden Sloup each had multiple base hits, Sloup drove two in and Halverson scored twice.

Though the team has a handful of athletes from Humphrey and David City, the majority of the roster is made up of Lakeview kids. This particular week has been a busy one for Viking athletes. Wednesday was the 7-on-7 football league, the boys basketball camp has been operating all week and there's also regular weight training. Add in that the Sjuts brothers were also playing basketball and Kracl was about the only fresh option the Reds had to choose from in the pitching staff.

His performance was timely, to say the least.