OWA comes alive late, Kracl shines early

Jordan Kracl allowed just two hits through his five-inning start and set the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds up for a 6-0 victory on Thursday night at Pawnee Park when the bats came alive late.
Kracl struck out 10 in his second start of the year, third appearance, and earned his third win.
He put up four straight zeros on the scoreboard then took the mound for the fifth with a 3-0 lead when the offense came to life.
He pitched around a mini jam in the fifth then yielded the mound to Jacob Sjuts. Sjuts also kept a strong summer going with four Ks and no hits allowed.
Turner Halverson and Brenden Sloup each had multiple base hits, Sloup drove two in and Halverson scored twice.
Though the team has a handful of athletes from Humphrey and David City, the majority of the roster is made up of Lakeview kids. This particular week has been a busy one for Viking athletes. Wednesday was the 7-on-7 football league, the boys basketball camp has been operating all week and there's also regular weight training. Add in that the Sjuts brothers were also playing basketball and Kracl was about the only fresh option the Reds had to choose from in the pitching staff.
His performance was timely, to say the least.
"He's the only guy that's not exhausted," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "...He's the only one that was fresh. He's a golfer, so his arm was fresh, and we threw him out there. He had the livest arm we have right now. He was supposed to pitch the other night. He does a nice job; throws strikes."
The other night was a schedule home game against Pierce that was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns among the roster of the visitors. That meant a week off in between games.
OWA won at Arlington on July 2 then had three days of practice this week ahead of the West Point game. That much time away clearly affected the team's rhythm and timing.
The Reds had just one hit through the first three innings and stranded the bases loaded in the second when one run was forced out at home and a ground ball to short ended the inning.
Runs by Jason Sjuts, Halverson and Sloup in the third provided some support to Kracl's start. Sjuts reached on an error at second then scored later on Sloup's infield hit. Halverson singled to left center and scored on a passed ball. Sloup came in on Adam Van Cleave's grounder past short.
Three more runs in the fifth were more than enough to finish it off.
Kolby Blaser took first on an error at third then scored on Kracl's RBI ground out to second. Eli Osten singled to right center then scored later on a passed ball. Halverson walked with two down, stole a base then scored on Sloup's single through the left side.
Sjuts had no trouble holding a six-run cushion. He struck out the side 1-2-3 in the sixth, made a throwing error on a tapper in front of the mound to the leadoff hitter in the seventh but then set down the next three in order.
"We were probably tired of seeing the same pitching, tired of practicing, you'd like to see some games and we were amped up to play Pierce, a state tournament team last year, and circumstances didn't allow us to play," Tessendorf said. "We had some tired backs, some tired arms, some tired legs and came out a little flat."
Kracl allowed a one-out single and a walk in the first before a strikeout and a grounder ended it. He stranded a leadoff walk in the second, set West Point down in order in the third, stranded a leadoff hit in the fourth and had two on and two down in the fifth but ended the jam with a three-pitch K.
Kracl has tossed 14 innings this summer with one unearned run, six hits, four walks and 24 strikeouts. Hitters are only averaging .167 against him.
"We chip away, chip away, chip away;" Tessendorf said, "but as long as our pitching stays like that, we're a pretty tough team to beat."
