Reds, Lakeview Seniors cancel remainder of season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds were set to defend a 10-0 record with four games this week eyeing a perfect season. They'll end with a perfect season though not in the way anyone expected.

Following cancellations of games Monday and Wednesday, Friday's doubleheader at O'Neill was cancelled as well.

A player on the roster was advised to take a test for COVID-19 after symptoms typical of the virus popped up this past weekend. The results of his test have not yet been revealed.

That meant the home game with Albion on Monday was out. Results were hoped for Wednesday in order to play at home against Arlington but that too wasn't possible.

O'Neill required a response by noon on Thursday, but the player's status remains up in the air. The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors were playing after the Reds on Monday and Wednesday. Lakeview ends its season 8-6.

Check back for follow up stories on season-ending stories for these two clubs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.