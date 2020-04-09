Smejkal faces tough decisions ahead

Life is lived at a much slower pace now for Parker Smejkal since the Summit League and the NCAA canceled spring sports.
The Nebraska-Omaha outfielder was in a routine of weight training in the morning, practice in the afternoon and classes in the evening. Though those classes remain, everything else is different.
When he wakes up, there's no baseball. After lunch, no baseball. Later in the day, still no baseball. He can turn on the TV or look elsewhere, but, save for replays of classic games, there's still no baseball.
He might reconnect with old friends and head to Pawnee Park to toss the football around or play various yard games on the turf, but it's anything but a proper replacement for what was setting up to be another big year on the diamond for the Mavericks.
"Normally, I wake up, go outside for a little bit to get fresh air. Mostly, a lot of my time has been spent hunting because that’s how I’ve been coping with things; trying to get away from everything, go out to the woods and be by yourself for a little bit," Smejkal said. "Me and my dad have been out in the woods together about every afternoon."
Smejkal is a former Discoverer who was in the midst of his redshirt senior season for Omaha when professional and amateur sports were halted.
The Telegram profiled him last year when UNO made history and qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time ever. Smejkal was named to the All-Summit League Tournament Team when Omaha captured the league crown and put together a solid season that included a home run in regional play out in Los Angeles.
That group returned several important pieces of the puzzle in 2020 and was off to a 10-4 start when news of widespread cancellations came down.
Smejkal first had concerns when a summertime teammate from the Northwoods League who played at Brown informed him that the Ivy League was canceling its season on March 1.
Omaha remained in action with a doubleheader sweep of Portland on March 6 then beat crosstown rival Creighton at TD Ameritrade Park the next day, running the winning streak to 6-0.
But when he and his teammates woke up on March 13 for a home doubleheader with North Dakota State, news on social media indicated the season was over.
"I checked my phone, saw on Twitter and I immediately broke down. I thought, ‘Holy cow, my season is over. Potentially, my career was over,'" Smejkal said. "I called my parents after 15 minutes of crying, wasn’t my proudest moment, but in that moment it all hit me. I called my parents and they had heard the news. It was a lot of shock. I didn’t really know how to attack the day moving forward."
Neither did his roommates who were also members of the team. The remainder of the day was one of the longest days Smejkal can remember. No one knew what to do. There was a lot of sitting around in silence.
"Waking up that Friday with no baseball this weekend, ‘What am I supposed to do?' Smejkal asked. "My roommates and I just kind of sat at our house for that whole day wondering what was going to happen next. It was a whole whirlwind of emotions. It was weird."
Smejkal is in a unique position.
He graduated last spring with a bachelor's degree in business management. As he returned for the Northwoods League and was looking for an area of study to pursue in order to remain eligible, he was advised to join the master's program for creative and critical thinking with a concentration on leadership.
Balancing undergraduate studies while also playing as a Division I athlete is tough enough. Now in a master's program, Smejkal was far exceeding fellow students just to play baseball.
In order to earn the 25% scholarship that covered his studies, he had to remain a full-time student under NCAA regulations. Most students don't follow that path, choosing instead to work while in a master's program and study part-time. It leaves Smejkal with a much more demanding schedule where he's way ahead of fellow classmates by the end of the first year in the program.
Now he's left to decide what to do next.
The NCAA is granting spring sports athletes another year of eligibility and allowing programs to exceed normal scholarship limits to account for seniors who lost their seasons and incoming players.
In Division I college baseball, programs are allowed 11.7 scholarships that can be divided among 27 players.
"For me, personally, going back is an option. And then it’s like, OK, at the same time, I’m going to be a 24-year old still playing college baseball," Smejkal said. "There could be other opportunities to play independent ball or get picked up as a free agent (in a major league team's farm program)."
However, just because the NCAA is making exceptions, that doesn't mean every program has the financial ability to extend beyond normal limits. Omaha has 10 seniors on its roster and has recruited a large class to fill in for those players once they depart.
According to Smejkal, UNO coaches were beginning the process of meeting with the seniors Thursday over the phone to determine who wished to return and who still had scholarship funds available. Just because the NCAA has allowed senior scholarships to stay in place, that doesn't mean the school has to honor those funds for player.
Several of Smejkal's summer league teammates are learning that the hard way.
"I’ve had teammates from all over in summer ball whose teams have said they can’t give them any money but they’re welcome to come back," he said. "Their scholarships or leftover money are being used for players who will still be there for two or three years. They’ve been on the transfer portal searching for money."
He'll know more after Thursday's meeting, but it seems there are only a few options.
Omaha will welcome Smejkal back with his normal partial scholarship, or he'll be welcomed back without any financial assistance.
Both scenarios give him a lot to consider.
"I have to be a full-time student through the NCAA. I have to be taking a certain amount of credits to be eligible for the fall and a certain amount of credits to be eligible in the spring, whereas, other people in this master’s program have only taken three to four courses," he said. "I’ve already taken nine courses. It’s a lot harder where I have weights in the morning, practices that can run late then jam-packed that night with classes to stay eligible. It’s really hard on a student-athlete."
And yet, what if there is no money on the table? What if there are no more options to keep the career going professionally? Even if there are, would it be possible to walk away from a program that will likely still be the conference favorite to reach the NCAA Tournament?
"Even if they say there’s no money for me, do I want to say goodbye to my teammates and be done with baseball? Smejkal asked. "Am I going to be OK with that in the long run? It’s hard to say right now."
More of his options will be defined on Thursday, but future decisions will remain difficult.
"I’m just kind of taking both approaches," Smejkal said. "If it’s over, what am I going to do? If it’s not, how am I going to handle the next year?"
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
