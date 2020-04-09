Smejkal faces tough decisions ahead

However, just because the NCAA is making exceptions, that doesn't mean every program has the financial ability to extend beyond normal limits. Omaha has 10 seniors on its roster and has recruited a large class to fill in for those players once they depart.

According to Smejkal, UNO coaches were beginning the process of meeting with the seniors Thursday over the phone to determine who wished to return and who still had scholarship funds available. Just because the NCAA has allowed senior scholarships to stay in place, that doesn't mean the school has to honor those funds for player.

Several of Smejkal's summer league teammates are learning that the hard way.

"I’ve had teammates from all over in summer ball whose teams have said they can’t give them any money but they’re welcome to come back," he said. "Their scholarships or leftover money are being used for players who will still be there for two or three years. They’ve been on the transfer portal searching for money."

He'll know more after Thursday's meeting, but it seems there are only a few options.

Omaha will welcome Smejkal back with his normal partial scholarship, or he'll be welcomed back without any financial assistance.

Both scenarios give him a lot to consider.