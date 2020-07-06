Sports on Deck
Baseball

Tuesday

Junior Reds vs. Pierce

Pawnee Park 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview Seniors vs. Pierce

Pawnee Park 8 p.m.

Twin River Juniors at DCB 

Boelus 5:30 p.m.

Twin River Seniors at DCB 

Boelus 7:30 p.m.

Albion Seniors @ Neligh-Oakdale 

Neligh 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Cornerstone Seniors vs. Elkhorn

Pawnee Park 6:30 p.m.

SOS Juniors at Tecumseh

Tecumseh 5:30 p.m.

SOS Seniors at Tecumseh

Tecumseh 8 p.m.

Thursday

Motor Sports

US 30 Speedway 8 p.m.

Baseball

Junior Reds vs. West Point

Pawnee Park 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview Seniors vs. West Point

Pawnee Park 8 p.m.

Albion Juniors vs. Wayne 

Albion 5:30 p.m.

Albion Seniors vs Wayne 

Albion 8 p.m.

Friday

CUFCU Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament 

Saturday

Cornerstone Seniors at Lincoln Southeast 

Lincoln 1 p.m. 

CUFCU Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament 

SOS Juniors vs BDS 

Shelby 5 p.m.

SOS Seniors vs BDS 

Shelby 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Cornerstone Seniors vs Waverly 

Pawnee Park 12:30 & 3:00 p.m.

CUFCU Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament 

Twin River Juniors vs Albion 

Silver Creek 3 p.m.

Twin River Seniors vs Albion

Silver Creek 5 p.m.

SOS Juniors at Beatrice 

Beatrice 1 p.m.

SOS Seniors at Beatrice 

Beatrice 3:30 p.m.

