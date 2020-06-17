Twin River legion clears hurdles to start season

The Twin River American Legion Senior baseball team's path to the start of the season has been anything but traditional.
First off, of course, it hasn't started on time. But not only has COVID-19 pushed the schedule back a month, but Merrick County, where Twin River is located, is one of four counties that have only reached Phase 1 of the re-opening guidelines due to a higher number of cases.
The Seniors also lost nearly half the team when four players with one year of eligibility left decided to hang it up early and forgo their final season.
That left Twin River with five senior-aged players. Unsure who else had the interest to continue, coach Chad Lemburg was mostly left in limbo when the governor gave the clearance to start practices and put together a schedule.
"I never was really optimistic," he said. "We always thought we’d have baseball, but the thing was, there were so many loopholes to go through. It seemed like every time we’d put one step forward, we were two steps backward, and we had to jump a lot of hoops to make it happen.
"There were some coaches that we were all thinking, ‘Is it worth it? Do we just shut it down for a year?’ Again it was about the kids."
Fortunately, some personnel issues began to clear up when York decided not to field a team. Three players from that area decided to join and give the group eight full-time seniors. The remaining spot on the diamond, and other spots on the bench, will be filled with players from the Junior squad.
It took a little more work to make it happen, but the team still expects to win games. The group is coming off a state tournament appearance in 2019.
As of now, Twin River has 10 games and one tournament on the schedule, and is looking at possibly adding an end-of-season tournament if other teams can come together.
With no area and state tournaments officially on the schedule, Lemburg said there's hope an unofficial, end-of-season tournament would at least provide some reward.
"That’s what we’re after," he said. "We want to finish out strong, get something like that because obviously there’s no state; give the kids at least a little bit of experience of a state or district atmosphere."
The Seniors believe the key to a successful start with their pitching. Out of the eight players, seven have the ability to take the mound.
Add in a strong defense and Lemburg expects to be competitive every time out.
"I think with this team here, we’re not talking losses," he said. "We want to win every game. We’ve got a tough schedule. We play some of the best teams around here. I think all the goals are the same here. We want to win every game."
Twin River's schedule includes games against 2019 state champion Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus, Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg, Central City, Albion, Wilber and Bruning-Davenport-Shickley.
BDS and SOS both made the Class C state tournament a year ago and Central City plays one level above in Class B.
If pitching and defense are the strength of Twin River, the offense is the biggest question.
Eventually, Lemburg has confidence the bats will come around, but until his hitters have to face pitchers, it's hard to say.
"Every year you can only get so much BP in," he said. "It tends to fall once we get into the season. You’ll find the offense and the guys get in a groove and get into that baseball mood. Right now we’ve only been able to practice for a couple of weeks with the first game being Friday. I think the guys are ready to get it on."
For the players, the uncertainty surrounding the season has made them value their time together, even if it's only 10 games, all the more.
"You appreciate playing with your friends a lot more when you can't," said Kyle Sterup. "You'll be able to look back on the memories when you can't play baseball anymore, so you're thankful to have a season.
Dana Hobbs is one of the players from York and is the only player on the Seniors that will age out after this season.
When York canceled its season he thought his baseball days were over.
"I was kind of worried about not playing at all," he said. "I just wanted one more season. When York didn't have a season I was bummed out and then Reed (Heidtbrink) asked me to come play up here with them and I said, 'Yeah, absolutely.'"
Like Lemburg, the players are focused on fielding a winning team.
Although it will be one of the younger Senior teams in the area, Twin River players are encouraged by the collection of talent and what has taken place through the first three weeks of training.
"We're hosting a tournament, it would be nice to win that or at least make the finals, beat some rivals we have," Sterup said.
Twin River will start the season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in a home game against DCB.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!