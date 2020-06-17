Twin River legion clears hurdles to start season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Twin River American Legion Senior baseball team's path to the start of the season has been anything but traditional.

First off, of course, it hasn't started on time. But not only has COVID-19 pushed the schedule back a month, but Merrick County, where Twin River is located, is one of four counties that have only reached Phase 1 of the re-opening guidelines due to a higher number of cases.

The Seniors also lost nearly half the team when four players with one year of eligibility left decided to hang it up early and forgo their final season.

That left Twin River with five senior-aged players. Unsure who else had the interest to continue, coach Chad Lemburg was mostly left in limbo when the governor gave the clearance to start practices and put together a schedule.

"I never was really optimistic," he said. "We always thought we’d have baseball, but the thing was, there were so many loopholes to go through. It seemed like every time we’d put one step forward, we were two steps backward, and we had to jump a lot of hoops to make it happen.