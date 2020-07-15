Wagoner clutch in Junior Blues comeback win

Scoreless through 12 innings of Tuesday's doubleheader, the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues found some life late in Game 2 and split with Kearney following a 5-0 loss in Game 1 then a 4-2 comeback win in the night cap.
Columbus had only managed four total hits between the two games when the second half of the doubleheader reached the sixth inning.
Starting pitcher Jack Faust kept Kearney off the board until that frame when two errors, a walk and a single looked like he may go home as the tough luck loser. But CUFCU scored four in the bottom half, Jacob Wagoner came through with the tying and go ahead runs and Columbus salvaged a split.
CUFCU is now 7-11 on the season.
Wagoner was coming of a 2 for 3 performance in a game Sunday that concluded Columbus' 1-3 showing at a tournament in Bellevue. He struggled like the rest of the lineup in Game 1 before stepping to the plate for his only appearance in Game 2 and sending a single the other way to right field.
"He swung it really well. He's one of the more reliable guys for us. He really understands our plan and looks to execute every single time up," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "He may not have had a hit in the first game, but he was on the pitches and hit it right at guys. He's a guy, when he's on the bench, we look to in big sitations.
GAME 2 - CUFUC 4, KEARNEY 2: Jack Faust returned to form on the mound after back-to-back starts in which he gave up four or more earned runs. Faust tossed a complete-game four-hitter without walking any hitters and striking out four.
Faust retired the first six batters he faced before a leadoff single in the third. He stranded that runner by retiring the next three he faced and pitched around another leadoff single in the fourth before a 1-2-3 fifth.
Still, it appeared he may take the loss when Kearney grinded out two runs in the sixth. An error at third, sac bunt, single to center and error at first put Columbus on the brink of suffering a sweep.
Conner Rausch started the rally in the home half when he reached on an error at short and ended up on second. Ryan Eickhoff singled in Wagoner, Rausch's courtesy runner, on a hard grounder up the middle.
Now trailing 2-1, Colby Salak sent a liner to right with one down and moved Nicholas Zoucha to third. Wagoner then stepped in with men at the corners and took a 1-2 pitch over the top of the infield to right, scoring both runners.
He came in two hitters later on an error at third.
"That at bat, I was pretty calm, actually," Wagoner said. "I just tried to stay focused, do what I had to do to move the runners, and I ended up scoring them."
Faust sent down the first two hitters in the seventh on grounders but then had to find a way out of a jam when a throwing error and a single put the tying run 90 feet away. He earned his fourth and final K on a called strike three with the curveball for the win.
"I thought I was doing well locating my first pitch, then I could get them with the changeup or the curve after that," Faust said. "I just went in trying to do my best. I knew the bats, they'd work hard behind me."
The win, in terms of the circumstances, might have been CUFCU's best of the season.
"It shows the growth and improvement in their mentality and attitude in trusting the plan and knowing their good baseball players," Johnson said. "Sometimes it's a game that, if you just keep playing and doing things the right way, it will reward you; tonight it did."
GAME 1 - KEARNEY 5, CUFCU 0: Columbus drew six walks against Kearney starter Jacob Nesvara but only managed two hits, went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base.
CUFCU stranded runners at the corners in the first, left one on at second in the next inning, grounded into a double play and left two singles on base in the third, went down in order in the fourth, left a leadoff single aboard in the fifth, left runners at the corners again in the sixth and stranded a one-out single in the seventh.
Kearney built a 2-0 lead in the third on two singles, a walk, a hit batter and two passed balls. The visitors added to it with a walk, stolen base and RBI double in the sixth. They then added two insurance runs in the seventh on an error with two on and a hit batter with the bases full.
Faust, Zoucha and Brennen Jelinek were the only CUFCU players to create hits.
"Both teams played pretty well, they just happened to be better than us that game," Johnson said. "We had some opportunities and just had some balls at guys."
