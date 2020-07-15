Wagoner clutch in Junior Blues comeback win

Faust sent down the first two hitters in the seventh on grounders but then had to find a way out of a jam when a throwing error and a single put the tying run 90 feet away. He earned his fourth and final K on a called strike three with the curveball for the win.

"I thought I was doing well locating my first pitch, then I could get them with the changeup or the curve after that," Faust said. "I just went in trying to do my best. I knew the bats, they'd work hard behind me."

The win, in terms of the circumstances, might have been CUFCU's best of the season.

"It shows the growth and improvement in their mentality and attitude in trusting the plan and knowing their good baseball players," Johnson said. "Sometimes it's a game that, if you just keep playing and doing things the right way, it will reward you; tonight it did."

GAME 1 - KEARNEY 5, CUFCU 0: Columbus drew six walks against Kearney starter Jacob Nesvara but only managed two hits, went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base.