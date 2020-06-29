Young mows down Lexington hitters, Cornerstone earns sweep

"I was steady on the fastballs; just locating on the outside," Wessel said. "That was probably my go-to pitch. My curve ball was working as well, but I'm more of a contact pitcher, so I don't really get to two-strike counts. I just let the defense do work for me."

GAME 2 Cornerstone 15, Lexington 0: After tossing just five innings all of last summer, Kaden Young went five strong in the second half of the doubleheader setting a career-high for strikeouts.

Young allowed a leadoff single on a blooper to right but then struck out the side in the first and never gave up a hit the rest of the way.

He hit a batter and walked another in the second but set one hitter down swinging and another with a ground ball to short. Young set down 10 in a row before a walk with two out in the fifth ended the streak.

That runner stole second but then was caught trying to extend to third when the ball got away.

"First start of the year, you don't expect much out of yourself," Young said. "You hope for the best but just try to throw strikes and go out and get some outs."