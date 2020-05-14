Youth baseball making plans for return

All teams are also waiting for the city of Columbus to open up the parks.

Rausch believes the city will follow through, but nothing has been made official yet.

"I would assume they’ll follow through as long as everything runs the course and starts looking better," he said.

Additionally, shorter preparation time is a concern, especially for first-time players. Normally there was a month or more to prepare.

"(We) hope these kids are playing a little catch at home with their brothers or mom and dad and be ready to go," Rausch said. "It’s going to be a little difficult because usually, we have a couple of months in the winter to get these kids warmed up and ready to go.

"All these kids are pretty anxious to play some ball. I think everyone will be happy to get a little ball in no matter what it entails."

Competitive clubs are optimistic, city recreational teams have a few more reservations.