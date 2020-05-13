Youth baseball/softball still faces obstacles

While Governor Pete Ricketts announced that youth baseball and softball could start practice on June 1, the next step wasn't as simple as grabbing a bat and a glove.
As of now, teams will be allowed to practicing on June 1 and play games on June 18, but there's still a lot of hurdles that have to be cleared.
The primary concern is following all of the directives laid out by the governor.
Some of those directives include limiting fans to household members only using their own chairs. Additionally, during practices, players will not be allowed to use the dugouts.
Players will also be required to keep items lined up on the fence at least six feet apart and use their own gloves, helmets and bats as much as possible.
Postgame handshakes and interactions between teams will also be prohibited. Parents must remain in their cars during practices or drop off and pick up players afterward.
Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice and enforce social distancing.
Players must bring their own water and beverages to consume. Sharing of food will be prohibited.
Concession stands will remain closed.
"Obviously there’s a lot of restrictions," Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said. "Because it just came out yesterday, my answer is, 'Yes we’re aware, but no we haven’t formulated any definite plans other than to say we will do our best to follow the governor’s directive in regarding city facilities.'"
While the decisions by the governor were made with the influence of health officials, individual health districts could make decisions based on their areas.
But that information wouldn't be decided until closer to June 1.
"If there is particular situations in a given health district, there’s the chance that something could be modified," Bulkley said. "We wouldn’t know that until we got close to June 1 or close to June 18 on those dates he gave. This is being directed by the governor across the state into individual health districts. We take a lot of direction from the East Central Health District."
So, while the door remains open for little leagues and youth club teams, how those teams get to that point is still very much unclear.
That being said, the Bulkley said Columbus will follow the governor's directions and do what it can to open parks and fields.
"There’s a lot of pimped-up energy," Bulkley said. "Young people want to get out and do something. I have mixed emotions. I want the kids to get out and enjoy some things that are normal. I want some normalcy to come back to our routines.
"I also believe in what we’re doing and what we have been doing. I’m a little reluctant to go, but I do feel we need to do it."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
