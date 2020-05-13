Youth baseball/softball still faces obstacles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While Governor Pete Ricketts announced that youth baseball and softball could start practice on June 1, the next step wasn't as simple as grabbing a bat and a glove.

As of now, teams will be allowed to practicing on June 1 and play games on June 18, but there's still a lot of hurdles that have to be cleared.

The primary concern is following all of the directives laid out by the governor.

Some of those directives include limiting fans to household members only using their own chairs. Additionally, during practices, players will not be allowed to use the dugouts.

Players will also be required to keep items lined up on the fence at least six feet apart and use their own gloves, helmets and bats as much as possible.

Postgame handshakes and interactions between teams will also be prohibited. Parents must remain in their cars during practices or drop off and pick up players afterward.