Big Ten coaches say it's a matter of time before Hoiberg turns it around

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has kept a low profile since the Huskers' season ended and the sports world began to stop at the Big Ten Tournament.
So with the one-year anniversary of the press conference introducing him as the Huskers head coach falling on Thursday, perhaps it's wise to take a look back before looking ahead to Year 2 for Husker hoops.
Ten Big Ten coaches brought their teams to Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2019-20. And almost to a man, those coaches said it's not a matter of if Hoiberg turns Nebraska around.
It's a matter of when.
"I think he's headed in the right direction for what you need to do in this league," Penn State's Pat Chambers said on Feb. 1.
Chambers himself is the architect of a rebuild at Penn State, like Nebraska a football school that for too long didn't devote the same attention to basketball as it did to the gridiron. It took Chambers time, but his team would have been in the NCAA Tournament this year had a tournament been played.
"Now, there's going to be some speed bumps, this year obviously, but next year … he'll be right back in the thick of things," Chambers said. "He's too good of a coach."
Hoiberg, of course, has already proven his acumen at the college level, winning 16 games his first season at Iowa State before taking the Cyclones to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments.
His methods for building a team, and the style of play that he prefers, can and have worked. That confidence came through in a statement from Hoiberg released Wednesday morning about NU's recently completed 7-25 season.
"When I was hired, I spoke about a program built for long term success. I knew that the first year would be a challenging one," Hoiberg said in the statement. "I appreciated the consistent effort our guys displayed.
"Most importantly, I felt that as a program we laid the foundation of who we want to be. I am confident in and excited for the direction we are heading."
Matt Painter knows the struggles of a single-digit win season. He won nine games in his first year as head coach at Purdue in 2005-06, one season after winning seven as associate head coach for the Boilermakers.
Now, 14 years later, Painter is one of the most respected coaches in the nation and his program is an annual contender at the top of the Big Ten.
"Their story's not over, you know what I mean?" Painter said after the Huskers beat Purdue on Dec. 15. "They're still writing their story. I think Fred's experienced; he's been in the college game, he's been in the pro game, he's been around basketball his whole life.
"He's going to do a great job here."
That last line was one often repeated by opposing coaches, and often spoken in matter-of-fact terms. The general consensus is that Hoiberg's ability to mold a winner wasn't going to happen overnight, but it will happen eventually.
"It takes time. He'll do a great job," said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, who had the Scarlet Knights poised for their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1991. "There's a lot of things you're trying to figure out — especially with a whole new team.
"He's a great coach. He's got it pretty figured out. But this league will challenge you. It will challenge you on many levels."
Nebraska finished 7-25 and had a 17-game losing streak to end the season, setting program records for losses and consecutive losses. But even as the year wore on and the losses mounted, NU stayed in games as long as it could despite depth and fatigue taking their tolls.
Things should improve over the next 365 days. Nebraska will gain the services of three sit-out transfers in Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker, as well as junior college transfers Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen, graduate transfer Kobe Webster, and Wisconsin transfer Kobe King, who will likely apply for a waiver to gain immediate eligibility.
The Huskers also remain active on the recruiting trail, despite the limitations necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've always been a big fan of his as a person, because he's one of the strongest guys that I have ever been around. He's also one of the smartest basketball players to ever play the game," Michigan's Juwan Howard said in late January.
"Fred's going to do big things here at Nebraska. I know I'm always going to find a challenge coaching against Fred."
