Brittney Veik: Bulldog becomes Raider

If Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family senior point guard Brittney Veik had any more uncertainty remaining about her future, a district final loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic set the matter straight.
Following a 20-5 season that saw the Bulldogs spend much of the year inside the top five of the Class D-1 rankings, a 9-13 Trojans squad was up to the task. They led early, by 12 at halftime, shot 48 percent for the game and gave up 14 fewer turnovers.
It was a recipe for disaster for the Bulldogs who saw hopes for a third straight trip to Lincoln, and a run at a championship, dashed in one of the worst performances of the year.
Veik had been planning on finding her way to a college program for some time by that point. But walking off the court that night, then watching former teammate Allanah Beller cut down the nets for a regional championship at Central Community College-Columbus less than 24 hours later, Veik had no more hesitancy to decide.
She couldn't let that be the end of basketball.
"It was hard for me to end my season on a loss. I knew I had to keep playing basketball," Veik said. "...I remember after that game (the Central players) were cutting down the net and…I don’t know…it brought tears to my eyes because, dang, that should have been us the night before."
Veik has been a regular on the floor for HLHF since her sophomore year. She and the Bulldogs went to state that year and the next but lost in the first round both times.
HLHF wasn't considered a state contender before the year after the graduation of Beller to Central, 6-1 post Taya Beller to Wayne State and the departure of three other seniors.
But thanks to the leadership of Veik, and the speedy recovery of an ACL tear to sophomore Addison Schneider, the Bulldogs came out blazing on a seven-game win streak and quickly established themselves as a favorite for Lincoln.
Veik put together a season that included more than 11 points per game, more than three assists and almost two steals.
It all came crashing down in Norfolk during the loss to Cedar Catholic.
At that point, Veik knew what needed to be done. She had the potential to join the roster at Northeast and Southeast, but due to input either from coaches or potential teammates, it didn't sound like she had the respect to earn playing time.
With Beller at Central, and some knowledge of Raider head coach Billy Perkins, who had seen Veik play 10 times or more over the course of the past three years, the choice was obvious.
"(Beller) always told me I should [go there]. It’s super fun, everyone is super nice and it’s just a friendly environment," Veik said. "...I was at that game when they cut down the net. I thought that was pretty cool. It made me want to go to Central even more because I know coach Perkins is a good coach, and he built that team up to win that championship."
Veik has dealt with doubters all her life due to her short stature. Listed at 5-3, she's more likely 5-1 or 5-2. She hasn't had any derogatory comments made directly at her, but she has always had the sense of doubt from opponents.
Admittedly, she feels like a weakling sometimes compared to other girls. But she's also trained herself to exude toughness.
That quality has been more and more evident to Perkins as he's seen her play since her sophomore season.
"She's really aggressive with the ball, and she handles the ball well, but what stands out is her composure," Perkins said. "She doesn't get rattled much. It always seems like she's focused. She works hard on both ends of the floor.
"I'm sure she hears a lot of criticism being 5-1 or 5-2, but there's a lot she brings to the table beside that. She's aggressive on the defensive end, she shoots the ball well, but I think the mental aspect of the game is where she excels."
The moment that stood out to Perkins was before a game this year when, due to a wet court because of snowfall outside, there was a 30-minute wait to mop up parts of the floor and allow time to dry. Veik didn't let that minor delay bother her. She went out and scored 15 in the first half.
HLHF coach Kandee Hanzel came to expect such moments from a player who was always more impactful than her size would indicate.
Veik will join a Central roster that includes eight new signees for 2020/21. She's planning for a future as an athletic trainer.
"Like I have said before, great athlete, great competitor, great leader, great work ethic, but most of all a genuine great person," Hanzel said. "...I believe Brittney will continue to excel in the game of basketball. I don't think she has reached her ceiling yet. She has left a mark as a Bulldog and she will be missed greatly. I wish Brittney the best of luck as a Raider. I believe she will carry on what she started as a Bulldog."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!