Brittney Veik: Bulldog becomes Raider

Veik has dealt with doubters all her life due to her short stature. Listed at 5-3, she's more likely 5-1 or 5-2. She hasn't had any derogatory comments made directly at her, but she has always had the sense of doubt from opponents.

Admittedly, she feels like a weakling sometimes compared to other girls. But she's also trained herself to exude toughness.

That quality has been more and more evident to Perkins as he's seen her play since her sophomore season.

"She's really aggressive with the ball, and she handles the ball well, but what stands out is her composure," Perkins said. "She doesn't get rattled much. It always seems like she's focused. She works hard on both ends of the floor.

"I'm sure she hears a lot of criticism being 5-1 or 5-2, but there's a lot she brings to the table beside that. She's aggressive on the defensive end, she shoots the ball well, but I think the mental aspect of the game is where she excels."

The moment that stood out to Perkins was before a game this year when, due to a wet court because of snowfall outside, there was a 30-minute wait to mop up parts of the floor and allow time to dry. Veik didn't let that minor delay bother her. She went out and scored 15 in the first half.