Central Men: Behrens among the best NJCAA point guards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There weren't many times, but there were some, this season when Central Community College-Columbus sophomore Roman Behrens only managed four or five assists.

Granted, it's a more than respectable stat line for most players. But Behrens had almost become a victim of his own play making. With nearly nine assists per game on average, a night with only four or five seemed to be an underwhelming performance on his part.

Even coach John Ritzdorf admitted many of his first reactions followed that theme when seeing the stat sheet after the game. Once he quickly readjusted his thinking and reminded himself of all the other areas where Behrens left his fingerprints, it became harder and harder to ever say he had a bad game. Behrens just did too much to ever make that possible.

When you're that good that often, even a slightly above average night can seem a disappointment.

Well, Behrens was certainly never that. He finished the season averaging the third-highest assists per game in NJCAA Division II, put together 12 double-doubles and three triple-doubles.

Tuesday he was named a Third Team All-American.