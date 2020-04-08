Central Men: Behrens among the best NJCAA point guards

There weren't many times, but there were some, this season when Central Community College-Columbus sophomore Roman Behrens only managed four or five assists.
Granted, it's a more than respectable stat line for most players. But Behrens had almost become a victim of his own play making. With nearly nine assists per game on average, a night with only four or five seemed to be an underwhelming performance on his part.
Even coach John Ritzdorf admitted many of his first reactions followed that theme when seeing the stat sheet after the game. Once he quickly readjusted his thinking and reminded himself of all the other areas where Behrens left his fingerprints, it became harder and harder to ever say he had a bad game. Behrens just did too much to ever make that possible.
When you're that good that often, even a slightly above average night can seem a disappointment.
Well, Behrens was certainly never that. He finished the season averaging the third-highest assists per game in NJCAA Division II, put together 12 double-doubles and three triple-doubles.
Tuesday he was named a Third Team All-American.
"I don't know if I ever took him for granted, per se, but I probably took his numbers for granted. If he didn't have eight or nine assists in a game, I wondered what was wrong. That's just crazy to think about," Ritzdorf said. "Right now as we're going through the recruiting process, I'm not looking to replace Roman; because he's just too hard to replace."
Behrens averaged 15.2 points per game, 8.8 assist, 5.2 rebounds and shot the ball at nearly 40 percent. He had 10 or more assists 15 times and scored in double digits in 24 of 31 games.
His season-high point total was 32 against North Iowa Area CC on Dec. 1. His best assist performance was 15 against Northwest Kansas Tech JV on Nov. 15.
An Omaha Central Product, Behrens started his college career at Snow College in Utah before transferring to Central last summer. A prior relationship with Ritzdorf when he was at the Omaha Sports Academy set up a future coach-player relationship that produced a Region IX championship and a 20-11 season.
"All-American, that means a lot. That's a prestigious honor," Behrens said. "I was pretty excited to hear that."
Behrens and his teammates were 8-4 through November then lost three of four games in December. There was still some chemistry-building going on the first half of the season that he said all came together after the holiday break.
Central was 4-3 in January then won seven in a row on its way to the regional title and shot at the national tournament.
The season exceeded his expectations following a preseason jamboree out in Colorado. Behrens remembers the Raiders playing five or six times and only winning once while looking somewhat embarrassing in the other contests. Initially, he and Ritzdorf had conversations about the potential for a tough season.
What followed in terms of team and individual success didn't seem possible at the time.
"I think it definitely exceeded my expectations, and it ended up being a perfect fit or me," Behrens said. "I played on a good team and we won some games."
His career likely won't end with the award. Several Division II schools are looking into Behrens in the Kansas and Minnesota area. Wherever he calls home next, Ritzdorf said, will be fortunate to have Behrens leading the way.
"I put a lot on him. He created a lot. He had a lot of freedom. But with that came a lot of responsibility," Ritzdorf said. "He had to play 40 minutes a game, it seemed like, in a lot of games; especially our big ones. He always guarded the other team’s best guard, and did a lot of things for us that took a lot out of him physically. For him to produce, while playing the amount of minutes he was, was impressive."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram.
