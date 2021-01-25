Central men show scoring ability one night, let lead slip the next

The Raiders trailed 23-21 just about midway through the first half then proceeded to score the next 20 points in a row.

"Obviously pleased with the result, and honestly, we were just grateful to get the chance to play," Ritzdorf said. "It's been almost a year since most of these guys have been able to play, longer than that for some of them.

"For us to come out, follow the gameplan and beat a team soundly on our home floor, that was a lot of fun."

That scoring explosion carried over into the first half of Saturday when Central jumped on Kansas City early and took a 13-5 lead six minutes into the game. The Raiders ended the first half up 43-32, shot 48% and hit 5 of 10 from long range. Glover had 10 points at the break, Hawthorne nine and four others were tied with six apiece.

Kansas City was the aggressor after halftime, wiping away the Central advantage in 5 and 1/2 minutes. The Blue Devils scored the first 10 points of the second half then jumped ahead for the first time on a 3 at the 14:29 mark.

Central turned it over on its first four possessions out of the break and gave it away 10 times in the half. The game remained within six points for the next 13 minutes.