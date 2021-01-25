Central men show scoring ability one night, let lead slip the next

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball built some positive vibes and learned some valuable lessons all within about 24 hours this past weekend.
Central opened its delayed junior college hoops campaign with an impressive 122-67 win Friday over the York College JV then suffered a 74-66 loss to NJCAA Division II preseason No. 19 Kansas City Community College.
Though it was a split, there were several encouraging signs, said coach John Ritzdorf. The 122 points are the most his team has put up in his time with the program, nearly all of the roster was involved both days and playmakers, starters and role players began to identify themselves.
Thus, while squandering an 11-point halftime lead on Saturday was certainly frustrating, Ritzdorf had a long term view.
"It's a long season. That's a good team that's ranked and played in the national tournament last year. There's no shame in losing to a team like that," Ritzdorf said Saturday. "It doesn't change anything about us or the season; we just learned more about our team today."
Friday's game saw three Raiders score more than 20 points. Holdover Dwight Glover led with 23 while newcomers Caleb Muia, 22 points, and Kyle Hawthorne, 20 points, joined him above 20.
Central shot an astounding 67%, made 46% from 3-point range, hit 16 of 20 free throws and grabbed 19 offensive rebounds. Those offensive boards became 32 second-chance points. Three others, Emarr Vinson (17), the other lone holdover, Gacoby Jones and Michael Ozomah were also in double-figures.
The Raiders trailed 23-21 just about midway through the first half then proceeded to score the next 20 points in a row.
"Obviously pleased with the result, and honestly, we were just grateful to get the chance to play," Ritzdorf said. "It's been almost a year since most of these guys have been able to play, longer than that for some of them.
"For us to come out, follow the gameplan and beat a team soundly on our home floor, that was a lot of fun."
That scoring explosion carried over into the first half of Saturday when Central jumped on Kansas City early and took a 13-5 lead six minutes into the game. The Raiders ended the first half up 43-32, shot 48% and hit 5 of 10 from long range. Glover had 10 points at the break, Hawthorne nine and four others were tied with six apiece.
Kansas City was the aggressor after halftime, wiping away the Central advantage in 5 and 1/2 minutes. The Blue Devils scored the first 10 points of the second half then jumped ahead for the first time on a 3 at the 14:29 mark.
Central turned it over on its first four possessions out of the break and gave it away 10 times in the half. The game remained within six points for the next 13 minutes.
Kansas City appeared to seize the momentum for good on a 7-0 run with 7:37 to go that gave the Blue Devils a 63-57 lead. But Central answered with the next nine in a row.
Up 66-63, the Raiders gave it away on three straight possessions. The Blue Devils used those mistakes for a runout layup, jumper and 3 that essentially sealed the win and a 70-66 advantage with 1:03 left.
Central missed three straight 3s while Kansas City made 4 of 4 free throws.
The Raiders take their 1-1 record to the road this weekend for another back-to-back - Friday at North Platte and Saturday at McCook.
"We just didn't make very good decisions. We competed hard the whole game, but we struggled with decision-making down the stretch," Ritzdorf said. "I didn't get us into great stuff, but I've got to give credit to their defense. Their defensive pressure took us out of a lot of stuff."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.