Central mourns passing of Wuor Wiyual

Since the tragic news, Wiyual's family and those close to him have struggled with the reality of his passing. Wiyual's former coach at Bryan, Terrence O'Donnell, told the Omaha World Herald that it was beyond tragic.

"I'm just devastated," O'Donnell said, "and I know everyone who had him as a part of their lives is devastated."

Wiyual's remaining oldest brother, Kier, is a senior at Bellevue East where his basketball coach and former Scotus Central Catholic athlete Chad Mustard helped set up a GoFundMe online account. Nearly $20,000 has been raised to help in Wiyual's burial costs, exceeding the initial $17,500 goal.

Ritzdorf and the remaining players on the Central roster have had brief talks about how to honor Wuor next season though those talks are all very premature. The tough part about it for them is the inability to come together as a group and grieve.

Zoom calls and text messages can only do so much, Ritzdorf admits.

Wiyual was one of nine freshmen on the roster, though just how many would remain for the 2020-21 season hadn't yet been finalized. He was one that was a definite returnee and one expected to only get better and better.