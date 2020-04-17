Central mourns passing of Wuor Wiyual

Central Community College-Columbus issued a release on Thursday expressing its grief in the passing of student and freshman basketball player Wuor Wiyual.
Wiyual, like many Central students, had returned home following the closing of the Central campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was back in Bellevue when he went missing on March 27. Police identified his body as one found at Carter Lake on April 10.
Wiyual, 19, was born in an Ethiopian refugee camp to parents seeking an escape from the strife of South Sudan. He, his mother Buk Deng and his four siblings had built a life in Bellevue, far away from the Sudanese Civil War that Deng and her husband were seeking to escape from almost two decades ago.
Since then, Wiyual had grown up and become a successful basketball player at Omaha Bryan where his play earned him the chance to continue his education. He stood at 6 feet, 8 inches but hadn't yet quite grown into that frame. Former and current coaches and teammates all believed Wiyual's best basketball laid ahead of him.
But those who knew Wiyual best said basketball was only part of his story. Central coach John Ritzdorf saw in the lanky center the perfect teammate, always enjoying the success of those around him while doing whatever it took to earn playing time.
He was a favorite on campus and especially in the Raider athletic department. Wiyual made connections with all his teachers, all the coaches and everyone who crossed his path.
Funeral services are set for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in Council Bluffs, though, due to public health guidelines, only the family will be in attendance.
"His biggest asset to the team was off the floor," Ritzdorf said. "I think the tendency when something like this happens is everyone uses superlatives about how, 'They were the best this, and the kindest and the funniest.' But honestly, all of that stuff was the truth with Wuor. He was the kindest and the funniest; so genuine and kind and funny. Whenever you were around Wuor, you left the situation always feeling better about yourself."
Ritzdorf was an assistant coach at Nebraska-Kearney recruiting Wiyual's teammate Tre'vion Crawford for the Bearcats when their paths first crossed. Wiyual and Ritzdorf spent a day in Kearney together on a recruiting trip.
Crawford ended up at Central, and so too did Wiyual, who had committed to the Raiders while Ritzdorf was still with UNK. When Ritzdorf took the Central job last May, all three were reunited.
"It wasn't just guys on the team. He truly embraced everything about CCC," Ritzdorf said. "I think some people treat junior college as, 'I'm going to get in, get out and move on to the next spot.' That wasn't Wuor. He knew all the teachers, every teacher knew him, every coach, every student athlete, just because of his personality and how kind he was to everybody."
Since the tragic news, Wiyual's family and those close to him have struggled with the reality of his passing. Wiyual's former coach at Bryan, Terrence O'Donnell, told the Omaha World Herald that it was beyond tragic.
"I'm just devastated," O'Donnell said, "and I know everyone who had him as a part of their lives is devastated."
Wiyual's remaining oldest brother, Kier, is a senior at Bellevue East where his basketball coach and former Scotus Central Catholic athlete Chad Mustard helped set up a GoFundMe online account. Nearly $20,000 has been raised to help in Wiyual's burial costs, exceeding the initial $17,500 goal.
Ritzdorf and the remaining players on the Central roster have had brief talks about how to honor Wuor next season though those talks are all very premature. The tough part about it for them is the inability to come together as a group and grieve.
Zoom calls and text messages can only do so much, Ritzdorf admits.
Wiyual was one of nine freshmen on the roster, though just how many would remain for the 2020-21 season hadn't yet been finalized. He was one that was a definite returnee and one expected to only get better and better.
"His (high school) coach was right. His best basketball was still ahead of him. He's still growing into his body," Ritzdorf said. "From the time he enrolled until now, he had gained 20 pounds. I know it didn't look like it, but he was getting stronger and more coordinated. He was so coachable. Anything I would ask him, he would do. He was going to find his way onto the floor for more minutes."
But of course, it's the person of Wuor Wiyual more than the basketball player whose sudden absence will be felt most completely.
The image of Wiyual that kept coming back to Ritzdorf over the last difficult week was the regional final win last month. Fellow freshman teammate Emarr Vinson put down a two-hand slam dunk in the second half while the Raiders were surging to victory.
The Central bench went berserk, led by Wiyual jumping up and down, shoving one of his teammates out of excitement.
"That's how he was. It wasn't a one-time thing though we only caught it on film that one time," Ritzdorf said. "He was excited for whoever made a play, and he did that from the bench when he wasn't playing at the time. That just shows you how all in he was with his teammates. Gosh, that's the stuff you can tell someone's a really good soul by that kind of stuff."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
