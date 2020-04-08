Central Women: Brooks comes full circle with All-American award

Brooks struggled with her confidence in high school following an ACL and LCL tear of the left knee in her junior season. Central coach Billy Perkins called down to coach Wendi Wells, a former WNBA player, at Shawnee High School inquiring about a player on the Wolves' roster.

That player, however, was not Brooks. But during the conversation, Wells suggested Perkins also give Brooks a look.

He did firsthand during a road trip down to Texas during the Christmas break of 2017. Perkins was in his first year leading the Central program and looking for a future post for a roster that was lacking size at the time.

Brooks had other looks from elsewhere, but none, she said, spent as much time or put in as much effort as Perkins.

At the time, Perkins said, he could tell she was still injured. But while there may have been some reduced quickness and athleticism, there was no lack of heart.

Brooks had to have another minor surgery before coming north to Nebraska, a state she admitted she knew nothing about, but then quickly found a home.