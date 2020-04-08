Central Women: Brooks comes full circle with All-American award

Central Community College-Columbus sophomore Monica Brooks begrudgingly gave back the basketball net two days after she and her teammates made history as the first Central women's Region IX champions.
Brooks wore the net around her neck while watching the men's team win their own regional title in the second game, kept it on the rest of the day, slept with it on and had it on again all day Sunday before handing it over for the trophy case on Monday.
Clearly, it meant a little something. So, too, did Tuesday's honor when the 6-foot forward from Shawnee, Oklahoma was named a National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Third Team All-American.
Just like the regional title, the honor is the first All-American award in the history of the women's program. Brooks led the Raiders in scoring and rebounding with 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. She recorded 13 double-doubles and, defensively, finished with 51 blocks and 51 steals.
She gave Central the lead for good in a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback in the regional final that included an offensive putback with under a minute remaining.
The award is a full-circle moment, of sorts, for an athlete that had lost her edge following an injury in high school.
"It means a lot. I give all the glory to God. He got me here," Brooks said over the phone on Tuesday. "I stopped believing in myself in high school, but I believed in my coaches enough, and my teammates, my hard work still got me out on the court. It means a lot to me."
Brooks struggled with her confidence in high school following an ACL and LCL tear of the left knee in her junior season. Central coach Billy Perkins called down to coach Wendi Wells, a former WNBA player, at Shawnee High School inquiring about a player on the Wolves' roster.
That player, however, was not Brooks. But during the conversation, Wells suggested Perkins also give Brooks a look.
He did firsthand during a road trip down to Texas during the Christmas break of 2017. Perkins was in his first year leading the Central program and looking for a future post for a roster that was lacking size at the time.
Brooks had other looks from elsewhere, but none, she said, spent as much time or put in as much effort as Perkins.
At the time, Perkins said, he could tell she was still injured. But while there may have been some reduced quickness and athleticism, there was no lack of heart.
Brooks had to have another minor surgery before coming north to Nebraska, a state she admitted she knew nothing about, but then quickly found a home.
"Monica made huge steps," Perkins said. "She came in here, and we challenged her. When she started out in high school, she was just a straight, low-post player. I challenged her to get some range, ball handling was always good, but I challenged her to be a better ball handler; better facing the basket. She did all of that. This year, she was much more dimensional. Kudos to her, she just worked her butt off and became an all-around player."
That was most evident after last season when Brooks and the Raiders were 10-14 but in position for a regional championship. Central led North Platte CC in the fourth quarter but gave it away down the stretch and suffered heartbreak.
When classes were over for the semester, Brooks went back home and got to work with her father, Gregory, a former Army officer, lifting weights, running, shooting, practicing footwork, everything she needed to maintain and improve for the next season.
Her hard work during those months, and once the season started, speak for themselves.
"She’s just such a special kid, very good person, very good basketball player, on and off the court; just everything we want more of here," Perkins said. "I’m just so proud of her because she’s put so much work in."
And she's not done yet. Brooks has offers to continue her basketball career she's deciding on, including some at the NCAA Division II level.
"The special thing about it is, she’s a special girl," Perkins said. "There’s a lot of good athletes that are well-deserving, but for a kid that comes in and works hard and just wants it like she did, it’s nice to see that work pay off."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
