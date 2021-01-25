Central women learn early lessons against ranked KC

Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball suffered a 90-57 season-opening loss to Kansas City Community College on Saturday and spent the better part of half the game facing a significant deficit.

But while there were mistakes and errors from start to finish, coach Billy Perkins also witnessed potential. Three of the five starters were newcomers to the program, and two of those rookies were the team's leading scorers. Add in that Perkins said he saw his group better understand the pace and intensity of junior college basketball by the end of the game and he was left encouraged by the performance.

Kansas City is ranked No. 6 in the country in the second NJCAA poll of the season and won a national championship two years ago.

The Blue Devils scored the first seven points of the game, led 24-16 after the first quarter then held the Raiders to just six points in the second. It was a 42-22 separation at halftime.

"We tried to simulate that in practice, but there's just no way to simulate the pressure they put on the wings. It was a little bit better at halftime; we worked on being more physical," Perkins said. "To start out with the No. 9 team in the nation, I thought we held our own. We didn't win, but we learned a lot from tonight."