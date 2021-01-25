Central women learn early lessons against ranked KC

Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball suffered a 90-57 season-opening loss to Kansas City Community College on Saturday and spent the better part of half the game facing a significant deficit.
But while there were mistakes and errors from start to finish, coach Billy Perkins also witnessed potential. Three of the five starters were newcomers to the program, and two of those rookies were the team's leading scorers. Add in that Perkins said he saw his group better understand the pace and intensity of junior college basketball by the end of the game and he was left encouraged by the performance.
Kansas City is ranked No. 6 in the country in the second NJCAA poll of the season and won a national championship two years ago.
The Blue Devils scored the first seven points of the game, led 24-16 after the first quarter then held the Raiders to just six points in the second. It was a 42-22 separation at halftime.
"We tried to simulate that in practice, but there's just no way to simulate the pressure they put on the wings. It was a little bit better at halftime; we worked on being more physical," Perkins said. "To start out with the No. 9 team in the nation, I thought we held our own. We didn't win, but we learned a lot from tonight."
Turnovers against that pressure were the weapon Kansas City used to create extra possessions and easy buckets. Central finished with 29 turnovers. Kansas City scored 24 from those mistakes.
But while there was an early punch the gut, and continue giveaways throughout, freshmen Brittney Veik and Nyamiri Blair led the fight for a group intent on competing no matter the score.
Veik, the smallest player on the court, scored 15 while Blair had 16. Veik had 10 of those in the first half while Blair scored all 16 after halftime.
A jumper by Mia Steward closed Central to within 12-9 after the poor start. Kansas City scored eight of the next 10 to end the quarter and 12 of the first 13 in the second quarter.
"I thought we did some good things on the defensive end. We tried some things we probably wouldn't normally do trying to get ready for the first game, but we're trying to get ready for playing in Region 9," Perkins said. "We did a good job for our first game; it's just a matter of adapting to the speed."
