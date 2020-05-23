Doc left impressions on Hitchcock bigger than the game

“He didn’t have anything to gain from these people," Hitchcock said. "He was just a genuine, nice guy willing to take the time to listen and talk to people, and they’re not going to help him. They’re not going to help him get players; it’s not like they have any money to donate. It was just real cool to see how he valued people."

Sadler and Hitchcock still speak maybe once a year. One of those occasions was just a few weeks ago. Thanks to a friendship Sadler has with a Columbus High booster, his help was sought and received on proposing potential candidates.

Sadler gave Hitchcock a call to gauge his interest and encouraged him to listen to what Columbus High had to say.

Now that both parties have agreed on a shared vision, Sadler said the Discoverers will have a coach on their sidelines that will work tirelessly to improve young people on and off the court.

That's what he hopes he instilled in his former managers and what he's confident Hitchcock will promote.