Hoiberg busy during pandemic reviewing game film

Life for Fred Hoiberg right now doesn't look all that different from his days between being let go by the Chicago Bulls and being hired by Nebraska.

There's a 7 a.m. alarm, some coffee, some "Good Morning America," some time on the exercise bike.

"If I don't do it by 10, I don't get it done," Hoiberg said last month on a conference call with reporters.

Then there's more coffee. Maybe a puzzle. And in between, plenty of film study on a Nebraska season that saw the Huskers play in a way that Hoiberg largely wants to play on offense — just with the pesky problem of not making enough shots.

"I’ll say this. Even though the win-loss record wasn’t where we wanted it, I do think that we did some important things as far as laying the foundation and as far as establishing the style of play that hopefully (will) be successful and sustain success," Hoiberg said. "We had some things that I thought we did very well; we just didn’t finish plays the way we needed to."

You don't have to look far to see what Hoiberg is talking about.