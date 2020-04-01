Hoiberg gives statement on Husker hoops season

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has kept a low profile since the Huskers' season ended and the sports world began to stop at the Big Ten Tournament.

But Hoiberg did release a statement through the team's Twitter account Wednesday morning, one day before the one-year anniversary of his introductory press conference at NU.

"When I was hired, I spoke about a program built for long term success. I knew that the first year would be a challenging one," Hoiberg said in the statement. "I appreciated the consistent effort our guys displayed.

"Most importantly, I felt that as a program we laid the foundation of who we want to be. I am confident in and excited for the direction we are heading."

Nebraska finished 7-25 in 2019-20, ending the season on a 17-game losing streak. The number of losses and number of consecutive losses were both program records.