Husker basketball awaiting transfer group as signing period looms
  • Updated
Wednesday is shaping up to be a big day for the Nebraska men's basketball team. 

That day, which will bring a little bit of normalcy to what has become an abnormal college basketball world, marks the start of the regular signing period for Division I basketball. It's one of the few things in the college landscape that hasn't been dramatically affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Huskers are expected to have all five of their current commits — Teddy Allen, Lat Mayen, Kobe King, Kobe Webster and Trey McGowens — sign Wednesday. Once NU has their signatures, they will immediately become important pieces, in their own ways, of Nebraska's rebuild.

All five players are transfers, with three — Allen, Mayen and Webster — immediately eligible. King is expected to apply for a waiver in an attempt to gain immediate eligibility. Barring something unforeseen, McGowens will likely have to sit out next season before having two years to play.

In other words, it's a class full of immediate impact talents expected to help the Huskers catch up to their Big Ten foes in areas that were sorely lacking last season — length, athleticism, scoring ability.

Below is a capsule look at each of the commitments.

