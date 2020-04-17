Husker hoops hopes to have revamped roster together in June as rebuild progresses

A few weeks ago, zoom meant something completely different to Fred Hoiberg.
"Hell, I didn't know even know what Zoom was," Nebraska's men's basketball coach said of the video conferencing software that has replaced face-to-face interaction for so many people.
"That's what I call a dribble handoff, is zoom. I didn't know this thing was something you could do, and I can share my screen and show video and film."
Hoiberg, though, has become an expert with the technology in the absence of the ability to be in the gym with his basketball team.
Though he hopes that day is coming soon enough.
Nebraska signed five new players this week, all transfers, and will add three players who sat out last season to the new rotation. There's a lot to learn, bonds to be formed, chemistry to be built, a system to install.
Hopefully, Hoiberg said Thursday during a conference call with reporters, that can still happen in a somewhat normal setting and on a somewhat normal timeline this summer.
"As of right now, the plan is to have our guys back (in Nebraska) on June 6," Hoiberg said. "But obviously everything's fluid during this time, so things can change."
NU's roster, like everyone else's, is scattered across the country. Three of this week's five signees — Kobe King, Kobe Webster and Trey McGowens — didn't even take a recruiting trip to Lincoln before signing on with the Huskers.
So Nebraska's chances of putting last season's 7-25 record in the rear-view mirror could hinge at least partially on its ability to get in the gym and work together in preparation for the 2020-21 season. The June 6 timeline would pretty closely mirror the start of a normal eight-week summer session for most college hoops teams.
But no one needs to tell the Huskers things aren't exactly normal.
"I think we’re going to have a group of guys that are going to love to work," Hoiberg said. "They’re going to get in the gym. The teams that I’ve had the most success with are the ones that always are in the gym getting extra work, and building chemistry together, and holding each other accountable during off hours. Obviously we’re going to work extremely hard when we’re in there at practice, but the teams, in my opinion, that give you the best chance to win are the ones that come back at night; or the ones that come in an hour before practice and get shots and put in the necessary work."
So for now, Zoom will have to do.
Hoiberg said he had a video call with the new recruiting class Thursday morning where all five players shared their desire to get to work. He'll get the group together again Monday to start showing King, Webster, McGowens, Lat Mayen and Teddy Allen the finer points of Nebraska's system and at least attempt to give the group something to build on before the team can reconvene in Lincoln.
True chemistry, though, can't happen until the group is all together. Whenever that may be.
"I think we’re going to have that because we’re going to have a group — not just these five guys, but those three sit-outs, just the work they’ve put in this year in their sit-out year, and then the returners that we have coming back, I know the way those guys like to get in the gym as well," Hoiberg said. "So it’s going to be important as far as how much time we’re going to have to get everybody on the same page as quickly as possible."
Unlike last season's group, put together in about a month and largely lacking in major college basketball experience, Hoiberg's second team will be full of players who have, if not competed, then at least been around college hoops at the highest level. The understanding of what needs to happen in the offseason will be more clear, even if a time frame to do that work in person isn't.
"There’s still a lot of things we can do to build chemistry and get everybody on the same page. I don’t have any concerns about that," Hoiberg said. "I think this is a group of guys that, again, they love to be on the floor, they love to compete, and they’re going to do a lot of things together that hopefully will build that chemistry where they do a lot of that on their own."
