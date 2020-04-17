Husker hoops hopes to have revamped roster together in June as rebuild progresses

True chemistry, though, can't happen until the group is all together. Whenever that may be.

"I think we’re going to have that because we’re going to have a group — not just these five guys, but those three sit-outs, just the work they’ve put in this year in their sit-out year, and then the returners that we have coming back, I know the way those guys like to get in the gym as well," Hoiberg said. "So it’s going to be important as far as how much time we’re going to have to get everybody on the same page as quickly as possible."

Unlike last season's group, put together in about a month and largely lacking in major college basketball experience, Hoiberg's second team will be full of players who have, if not competed, then at least been around college hoops at the highest level. The understanding of what needs to happen in the offseason will be more clear, even if a time frame to do that work in person isn't.