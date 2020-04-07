Husker hoops recruiting chugs along during pandemic

"The one thing this time period has certainly proven is, the FaceTime effect seems to be borderline as valuable as flying and meeting with a kid. So I think it's going to change the dynamic of recruiting a lot," Abdelmassih said.

"Because college coaches are realizing that — even for us, the whole in-home visit thing, that's usually an important time period for us. Right now, we can do five in-home visits sitting in our office. So I think it's going to change a lot moving forward on how coaches go about recruiting."

Nebraska has a detailed plan for when it contacts recruits, starting with a video call that allows NU's coaches to show players a style of play edit and explaining how that player would fit into the plan.

From there, NU sends potential commits virtual tours of Nebraska's facilities — everything from Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Hendricks practice facility to Nebraska's academic center, housing and the Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab.

There are program guides sent out, and a five-minute recruiting video that highlights what Nebraska has to offer.

All that, though, doesn't much matter if there isn't a strong relationship already in place.