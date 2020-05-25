Husker hoops roster full of options, questions as revamp revs up

The Nebraska men's basketball team should be longer, stronger and more athletic in 2020-21 than at any point in Fred Hoiberg's first season as head coach last season.
That could mean plenty for the Huskers' hopes of improving a 7-25 record.
Or it could mean little if NU isn't able to effectively integrate seven new scholarship players and three sit-out transfers together into a cohesive unit.
With many schools, Nebraska among them, expected to open their facilities to men's basketball (along with football and women's basketball) teams in the coming weeks, NU's summer workouts will be the first time this group will be on the same floor.
It will be an important time to build chemistry, install systems, and perhaps most importantly, figure out exactly who can do what.
On the surface the Huskers appear to have a bunch of guys who can do a little bit of everything.
Hoiberg has praised his new recruiting class's versatility from the day those players signed, and has said the same about sit-out transfers Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker.
The limitations that held the 2019-20 team back have been addressed. At least on paper.
The one certainty with the revamped roster is that these Huskers will be taller across the board than last season's team. Of the 16 players on the roster, 12 stand 6-foot-5 or taller. Compare that to eight such players who saw the court last season. The only four not reaching that threshold are 6-4 guards McGowens and King, along with Kobe Webster (6-1) and recently added walk-on Chris McGraw (5-11).
There are five players at 6-8 or taller, compared with three last season. Last year's group included Kevin Cross, who was listed at 6-8 but was closer to 6-6.
The player who could benefit most from the infusion of length could be one of last year's key components. Thorir Thorbjarnarson was essentially forced to play as a stretch four much of the season, and wore down physically late in the year after starting out at a torrid pace from three-point range.
Now, Thorbjarnarson could move back to the three, depending on the lineup, and provide Nebraska with a long-range sniper either as a starter or off the bench.
Now, add players such as the 6-6 Stevenson, 6-8 Banton and 6-5 Teddy Allen, along with a veteran presence in Webster. Add in King or McGowens, who could both receive waivers to play immediately, and suddenly NU has nearly as much depth and versatility in its backcourt as it had on the entire roster last year.
Along the front line, Yvan Ouedraogo will return a year stronger and more experienced after battling through the depths of the Big Ten as a 17-year-old.
But the competition for playing time at his position will be tougher. Walker is a veteran leader who played on high-level teams at Tennessee. Lat Mayen (6-9) hasn't received the hype of some of his fellow newcomers, but he's the prototypical stretch five Hoiberg looks for in his system.
And while 6-10 freshman Eduardo Andre is raw, he could at the very least provide enough athleticism to give NU some rim protection and rebounding.
Again, more depth and more options. Akol Arop, forced to play the five late last season while checking in at 6-6 and 190 pounds, could continue his transition to a wing player at the college level and, like Andre, give Nebraska an athletic option who could be used in a pinch.
The long and short of it is this: Nebraska has plenty of options, and the coaching staff has had a whole lot of down time to think about how to piece those options together. How Nebraska progresses in Year 2 could depend largely on how the options fit.
