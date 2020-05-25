Husker hoops roster full of options, questions as revamp revs up

The Nebraska men's basketball team should be longer, stronger and more athletic in 2020-21 than at any point in Fred Hoiberg's first season as head coach last season.

That could mean plenty for the Huskers' hopes of improving a 7-25 record.

Or it could mean little if NU isn't able to effectively integrate seven new scholarship players and three sit-out transfers together into a cohesive unit.

With many schools, Nebraska among them, expected to open their facilities to men's basketball (along with football and women's basketball) teams in the coming weeks, NU's summer workouts will be the first time this group will be on the same floor.

It will be an important time to build chemistry, install systems, and perhaps most importantly, figure out exactly who can do what.

On the surface the Huskers appear to have a bunch of guys who can do a little bit of everything.

Hoiberg has praised his new recruiting class's versatility from the day those players signed, and has said the same about sit-out transfers Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker.

"I think it's going to give us the option to play a lot of different ways," Hoiberg said. "When I look back on my time at Iowa State (the Cyclones made four NCAA Tournament appearances in five years), some of the most successful teams I had were when I had five really skilled players on the floor."