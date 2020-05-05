Husker Notes: Enunwa will miss another season

Former Nebraska football standout Quincy Enunwa has suffered another setback in a once-promising professional career.
According to reports, Enunwa will miss the entirety of the upcoming 2020 season due to a neck injury.
Enunwa, who turns 28 on May 31, and has been one of New York’s most popular players — when healthy — over the past several seasons for his tough, physical approach to the wide receiver position. But staying on the field has been an issue for him the past few years.
The 27-year-old missed the entire 2017 season before returning for the 2018 campaign, where he posted solid production and earned a four-year contract with the New York Jets.
He missed last season after re-injuring his neck in the first game of the campaign.
Enunwa had a breakout year in 2016 during which he set career highs with 58 catches, 857 yards and four touchdowns, Enunwa hurt his neck during a scrimmage in training camp and needed season-ending surgery to repair bulging disks.
Enunwa's $6 million salary for this season is fully guaranteed, and it would cost the Jets $11.4 million in dead money on the salary cap if he's released now. He's due $7.8 million next year, with $4.1 million guaranteed for injury.
A day after last season ended, Enunwa said he was told he has spinal stenosis, the same condition that prematurely ended former New York Mets third baseman David Wright's career. He added that he didn’t need surgery this time around and remained hopeful he would resume his playing career.
Adama a No-Go
In a world of constant communication and self-expression on social media, Adama Sanogo mostly stays off the grid. But he made a splash Tuesday morning.
For the majority of the recruiting cycle, Nebraska was believed to be one of the favorites to land the four-star forward from New Jersey, and the tandem of Fred Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih made a trip to see him last winter.
But Sanogo is heading to the Big East instead, as reports surfaced that the top-50 prospect, who is reclassifying for the 2020 recruiting class, gave a verbal commitment to UConn.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!