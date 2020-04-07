Huskers in top group for OLB recruit Bollers

There may not be a defensive prospect in the 2021 class that Nebraska has put more time and effort into recruiting than four-star outside linebacker T.J. Bollers.

The Tiffin, Iowa, native on Tuesday afternoon included the Cornhuskers in his top group of schools he's considering.

Bollers released a top six via social media of NU, Wisconsin, Alabama, Northwestern, Iowa State and Cal.

A 6-foot-5, 235-pounder, Bollers is considered the No. 97 overall player in the class nationally by Rivals and the No. 203 player nationally by 247Sports, making him a consensus four-star player.

Bollers has been to campus in Lincoln multiple times and was slated to visit again this spring before the coronavirus pandemic brought on an NCAA-mandated dead period in the recruiting calendar. Certainly, though, Nebraska will try to get him on campus for an official visit over the summer or whenever recruiting activities ramp back up.

Bollers is one of several talented players in Iowa that the Huskers are recruiting for the 2021 class, and the case could be made that the school's most important prospect for each side of the ball is from the state: Bollers on defense and four-star tight end Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs) on offense.